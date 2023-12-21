Exclusive: Aberdeen City Council employee accused of embezzling more than £1 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Aberdeen City Council employee accused of embezzling more than £1 million

Michael Paterson is alleged to have swindled a seven-figure sum from the cash-strapped local authority over a number of years.

By Alastair Gossip and Danny McKay
Marischal College, at the east end of Aberdeen city centre, is council headquarters. Image: Shutterstock
More than £1 million is alleged to have been embezzled from Aberdeen City Council. Image: Shutterstock

A man has appeared in court charged with embezzling more than £1 million from Aberdeen City Council.

Michael Paterson is alleged to have swindled the staggering seven-figure sum from the cash-strapped local authority over a number of years while an employee.

The 59-year-old – who is understood to have worked in the revenue and benefits department – appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing the single charge of embezzlement.

It comes as Aberdeen City Council’s controversial budget this year continues to make headlines.

Six libraries were closed and Sport Aberdeen’s budget was slashed by £700,000 as the local authority sought to save pennies anywhere it could.

Embezzlement accused bailed

The sport cuts spelled the end for the Beach Leisure Centre and left Bucksburn residents shocked as they learned their beloved pool would be mothballed.

However, after months of furious demonstrations from locals, last week the council announced a stunning U-turn on the Bucksburn pool.

Paterson, of Aberdeen, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

The case against him was committed for further examination and he was released on bail in the meantime.

A date has yet to be fixed for his next appearance over the matter.

The public spending watchdog has been alerted to the alleged fraud.

Councillors briefed on case

Audit Scotland has monitored the local authority’s own probe and action taken since.

“We are fully aware of the circumstances around this and the investigation and action already taken by the council,” an Audit Scotland spokeswoman assured us.

A routine audit of Aberdeen City Council was already due to be published next year.

Councillor M. Tauqeer Malik, convener of the audit, risk and scrutiny committee, said: “I first became aware four weeks ago when officers advised me of a situation that may result in criminal proceedings.

“I can confirm that other than that I have no further information.

“Once the matter has been disposed of by the court I, as audit, risk and scrutiny convener, will ask officers for a report to investigate the circumstances of what has happened.”

Councillors were briefed about the case by chief finance officer Jonathan Belford hours after Paterson’s court appearance today.

During the meeting, he reminded them that the matter must be kept confidential to avoid the risk of prejudicing the criminal proceedings.

Police Scotland unable to comment

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said they could not comment or provide any details on the case.

She said she could not locate the case on her computer system without being given the specific date the matter was first reported to police.

She also cited GDPR legislation as a reason for being unable to search for the case using Paterson’s name and date of birth.

Aberdeen City Council declined to comment.

