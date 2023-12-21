Teen, 15, charged after police called twice to Buckie High School within an hour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Teen, 15, charged after police called twice to Buckie High School within an hour

Investigations are also continuing following an incident earlier this month.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Exterior of Buckie High School.
Moray Council says it is committed to replacing Buckie High School. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A teenager has been charged after vandalism was reported at Buckie High School.

Police were called to the school twice within an hour this week after concerns were reported.

It comes as officers continue to investigate a disturbance there from earlier this month.

Police called twice to Buckie High School on same day

Police were initially called to Buckie High School at about 1.40pm on Tuesday due to reports a man was refusing to leave the premises.

By the time officers arrived at the scene he had already left the scene.

Police were then called again less than one hour later following reports of vandalism within the school.

It is understood the incident involved a glass window in a door being broken.

Witnesses say multiple police cars were called to the school gates in response to the incidents.

Buckie High School exterior.
About 830 pupils attend Buckie High School. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A police spokeswoman said: “About 1.40pm on Tuesday, we were called to a male refusing to leave at premises in West Cathcart Street, Buckie.

“Officers attended and the male had already left and advice was given.

“About 2.25pm on Tuesday, we were called to a report of a vandalism at premises in West Cathcart Street, Buckie.

“Officers attended and a 15-year-old has been charged in connection with the incident. A report will be sent to the Children’s Reporter.”

Moray Council has been contacted to comment.

Security concerns at Buckie High

Security concerns have been raised about Buckie High School in recent years with issues including CCTV coverage.

Moray Council applied to the Scottish Government for funding for a replacement school this year.

However, the bid was overlooked in favour of a new Forres Academy, which the local authority prioritised amidst concerns about RAAC concrete.

Reassurances have been given by the council that it remains committed to a replacement Buckie High School with work continuing on the project.

More from Crime & Courts

Colin Adamson with his two children, Evan and Gillian, in 1982.
New investigation into 1983 murder of Aberchirder man found dead in burned-out car boot…
Marischal College, at the east end of Aberdeen city centre, is council headquarters. Image: Shutterstock
Exclusive: Aberdeen City Council employee accused of embezzling more than £1 million
A bag of cocaine
Detectives felt effects of cocaine after Aberdeen dealer hurled block of powder and it…
A Google Street View image of Merlewood Road, near to the junction with Drummond Crescent.
Men in court accused of seriously injuring pensioner in violent Inverness carjacking
Leon Grant, left, wants to buy and demolish the derelict property where Jill Barclay was murdered.
Jill Barclay's partner slams council for failed murder scene demolition bid
Elgin Sheriff Court
Elgin man ordered to behave after dog custody row lands him in court
George 'Brian' Alden denies endangering the life of his former partner by crashing his Citroen on Crown Street, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
'See you on the other side': Passenger in Crown Street horror crash claims boyfriend…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Army man slapped pub-goer who 'expressed understanding' of PTSD
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The owner of the property where Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay was brutally raped and murdered plans to move into the house with his family, The Press and Journal can reveal. 'Devastated' campaigners behind a community buyout bid had wanted to demolish the site but the current owner said they were 'taking too long' to buy it from him Picture shows; Jill Barclay was killed at the Farburn Gatehouse, Dyce, in September 2022. N/A. Supplied by Family handout (Jill Barclay)/DC Thomson (Farburn Gatehouse, Dyce) Date; Unknown
Owner of Jill Barclay murder house to turn it into his family home
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Stalker threatened to murder former partner - during police interview