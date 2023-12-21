Teen, 15, charged after police called twice to Buckie High School within an hour

A teenager has been charged after vandalism was reported at Buckie High School.

Police were called to the school twice within an hour this week after concerns were reported.

It comes as officers continue to investigate a disturbance there from earlier this month.

Police were initially called to Buckie High School at about 1.40pm on Tuesday due to reports a man was refusing to leave the premises.

By the time officers arrived at the scene he had already left the scene.

Police were then called again less than one hour later following reports of vandalism within the school.

It is understood the incident involved a glass window in a door being broken.

Witnesses say multiple police cars were called to the school gates in response to the incidents.

A police spokeswoman said: “About 1.40pm on Tuesday, we were called to a male refusing to leave at premises in West Cathcart Street, Buckie.

“Officers attended and the male had already left and advice was given.

“About 2.25pm on Tuesday, we were called to a report of a vandalism at premises in West Cathcart Street, Buckie.

“Officers attended and a 15-year-old has been charged in connection with the incident. A report will be sent to the Children’s Reporter.”

Moray Council has been contacted to comment.

Security concerns at Buckie High

Security concerns have been raised about Buckie High School in recent years with issues including CCTV coverage.

Moray Council applied to the Scottish Government for funding for a replacement school this year.

However, the bid was overlooked in favour of a new Forres Academy, which the local authority prioritised amidst concerns about RAAC concrete.

Reassurances have been given by the council that it remains committed to a replacement Buckie High School with work continuing on the project.