Home News Crime & Courts

Former Aberdeenshire soldier gets 11 years for raping women and sexually assaulting child

Cameron Gardner experienced "trauma" in Afghanistan - but a judge told him that was "no excuse" for his sickening crimes.

By James Mulholland
Cameron Gardner was found guilty after a trial at the High Court in Dundee.
A former soldier who was commended for his “unwavering willingness” to support comrades in Afghanistan has been jailed for multiple sex assaults on women.

Cameron Gardner, 32, was given an 11-year term for 18 charges which included rape, sexual assault and the sexual assault of a child.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Gardner preyed on his victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in locations in Aberdeen and across the Banff and Buchan area.

He was convicted earlier this year after spending his trial at the High Court in Dundee denying the charges against him.

He committed the rapes, attempted rape and sexual assaults on a number of women between June 2012 and May 2021.

Cameron Gardner outside the High Court in Dundee.

On Friday, he appeared for sentencing before judge Lord Ericht who heard submissions from defence advocate Ian Duguid KC.

Mr Duguid KC said Gardner, of Rothienorman, had experienced trauma from his time in the army.

The court heard that two close friends had died after their tank was blown up in Afghanistan by an improvised explosive device. Mr Duguid also told the court of how Gardner was tasked with recovering their bodies.

Passing sentence, Lord Ericht ordered Gardner to be supervised by the authorities for three years following his release from custody – this is to help the public be protected from any risk he may pose of re-offending.

‘What happened in Afghanistan is no excuse’

Lord Ericht also made reference to Gardner’s military service.

The court heard on a previous occasion how he was a driver in the military before becoming the director of a haulage firm.

He said: “I have heard what you had to deal with while serving your country in Afghanistan.

“I have seen the commendation from your commanding officer which speaks in glowing terms of your service in Afghanistan.

“You received an official commendation for the selflessness, resourcefulness and unwavering willingness to support your fellow soldiers in the combat zone.

“However, these admirable qualities were nowhere to be seen in the way you treated the complainers back home in Scotland.

“What happened in Afghanistan is no excuse for what happened to them back in Scotland.”

Animal abuse conviction

A jury of nine men and six women took almost two days in deliberations before convicting him.

Gardner sexually assaulted an underage girl in the Banffshire area back in November 2018.

He was also convicted of five counts of rape against two women — one of whom told the court she was sleeping at the time.

The incidents took place on various occasions in Aberdeen between June 21 2012-2013, in Banffshire and Turriff between April 16 2016 and June 3 2020, and more occasions in the Banffshire area between September 6 2018 and October 31 2018.

Gardner was also convicted of mistreating a number of dogs, including a cocker spaniel, a husky-lab, a lab cross and a German shepherd between January 1 2017 and June 30 2020.

A number of Gardner’s victims sat in court to observe proceedings.

Rapist saw two friends burned alive

On Friday, Mr Duguid told the court about Gardner’s military service.

He added: “He was a witness to the death of two friends in Afghanistan.

“They were both burned alive in a tank that had been blown up due to the detonation of an improvised explosive device.

“He was tasked with recovering their bodies.”

Mr Duguid said that his client still maintained he was innocent of any wrongdoing.

But he added: “He wants to express apologies to all the people affected by his actions.”

However, Lord Ericht told Gardner there was no alternative to custody.

He also placed him on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

