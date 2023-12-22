Businesses to put on Christmas Day feast to tackle loneliness in Fraserburgh

Fraserburgh businesses are joining forces to end loneliness this Christmas Day.

Charlie and Sam Reid, owners of the popular Pirates Pizza Shack, will be inviting locals through the door of their new High Street pizzeria for their second annual social gathering.

The pair came up with the idea last year to team up with other local business owners to deliver a free three-course meal to people facing Christmas Day alone.

Mr Reid said their driving force was to “make someone’s day”.

A year on, their business has since expanded with a sit-in restaurant now open in the heart of their hometown, forming the perfect backdrop for this year’s social gathering.

The eatery opened for business on November 18, taking up residence in the former Mrs Whyte’s Tea Room.

Speaking to The P&J, Mr Reid said their aim is to bring members of the public together and end social isolation.

He said: “We are giving people somewhere to go on Christmas Day to be with other people who are lonely at this time of year.

“Last year we had quite a lot of deliveries to people who were on their own, didn’t have a family and were struggling at Christmas time.

“We delivered soup, pizza and cake to one guy and he emailed back later saying thank you. Something like that made someone’s day.

“So we thought we would do it again this year – and as how we have the restaurant, why not have people come and join us and socialise with other people on their own?

“Our kids are all older now, so they are going to be with us helping out on Christmas Day, serving.”

Businesses are banding together to help celebrate Christmas Day

The upcoming event has led to an outpouring of community support, with business owners and residents volunteering their time to pay it forward.

Mr Reid has teamed up with staff from Fraserburgh restaurant Fair Stappit and sandwich shop Taste O Hame to offer a unique Christmas Day feast including soup as a starter, a festive pizza as the main course followed by cheesecake for dessert.

Tesco in Fraserburgh is also supporting for a second year, providing soft drinks and Christmas crackers for each table.

A Teso spokesman said: “For the second year running, the team at Fraserburgh superstore are providing some drinks and snacks to Pirates Pizza Shack, to support the great work they do to help people in the community who might otherwise experience loneliness and isolation on Christmas day.

“It is lovely to be able help them spread some Christmas cheer again.”

A local taxi driver has also offered to give up his time to drive guests to and from the event on Christmas Day.

Mr Reid said it has been lovely to see the local community coming together to support friends and neighbours in their time of need.

He added: “A gentleman has even dropped off a bottle of whiskey so people can get a wee nip.

“It is good to see the community coming together.”