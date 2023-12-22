Businesses to put on Christmas Day feast to tackle loneliness in Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Businesses to put on Christmas Day feast to tackle loneliness in Fraserburgh

Charlie Reid, owner of Pirates Pizza Shack, is teaming up with local businesses to host a social event on December 25.

By Michelle Henderson
Charlie Reid, leaning against their pizza van in sunny Fraserburgh.
Charlie Reid wants to end loneliness in Fraserburgh this Christmas day. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Fraserburgh businesses are joining forces to end loneliness this Christmas Day.

Charlie and Sam Reid, owners of the popular Pirates Pizza Shack, will be inviting locals through the door of their new High Street pizzeria for their second annual social gathering.

The pair came up with the idea last year to team up with other local business owners to deliver a free three-course meal to people facing Christmas Day alone.

Mr Reid said their driving force was to “make someone’s day”.

A year on, their business has since expanded with a sit-in restaurant now open in the heart of their hometown, forming the perfect backdrop for this year’s social gathering.

The new Pirates Pizza Shack restaurant opened last month. Image: from Facebook.

The eatery opened for business on November 18, taking up residence in the former Mrs Whyte’s Tea Room.

Speaking to The P&J, Mr Reid said their aim is to bring members of the public together and end social isolation.

He said: “We are giving people somewhere to go on Christmas Day to be with other people who are lonely at this time of year.

“Last year we had quite a lot of deliveries to people who were on their own, didn’t have a family and were struggling at Christmas time.

“We delivered soup, pizza and cake to one guy and he emailed back later saying thank you. Something like that made someone’s day.

“So we thought we would do it again this year – and as how we have the restaurant, why not have people come and join us and socialise with other people on their own?

“Our kids are all older now, so they are going to be with us helping out on Christmas Day, serving.”

Businesses are banding together to help celebrate Christmas Day

The upcoming event has led to an outpouring of community support, with business owners and residents volunteering their time to pay it forward.

Mr Reid has teamed up with staff from Fraserburgh restaurant Fair Stappit and sandwich shop Taste O Hame to offer a unique Christmas Day feast including soup as a starter, a festive pizza as the main course followed by cheesecake for dessert.

Tesco in Fraserburgh is also supporting for a second year, providing soft drinks and Christmas crackers for each table.

The Pirates Pizza Shack will be a hive of festive activity come Christmas Day. Image: from Facebook.

A Teso spokesman said: “For the second year running, the team at Fraserburgh superstore are providing some drinks and snacks to Pirates Pizza Shack, to support the great work they do to help people in the community who might otherwise experience loneliness and isolation on Christmas day.

“It is lovely to be able help them spread some Christmas cheer again.”

A local taxi driver has also offered to give up his time to drive guests to and from the event on Christmas Day.

Mr Reid said it has been lovely to see the local community coming together to support friends and neighbours in their time of need.

He added: “A gentleman has even dropped off a bottle of whiskey so people can get a wee nip.

“It is good to see the community coming together.”

