Retrial for Alford man accused of historic sexual abuse

A retrial has been scheduled for a man who has been charged with historic sex offences.

Raymond McKay, who now lives in Alford, was accused of raping a boy under the age of 16 on numerous occasions over five years from 1999 whilst living in Harlow.

The defendant, 55, also faced charges of indecently assaulting a boy under the age of 14, inciting a boy under the age of 14 to commit an act of gross indecency, indecently assaulting a boy under the age of 16, and inciting a boy under the age of 16 to commit an act of gross indecency.

But the jury, who had been sitting at Chelmsford Crown Court, was discharged earlier this month after failing to reach a verdict.

During the trial, the alleged victim had been cross-examined in court by defence barrister Mark Kelly KC.

The man told the court he was abused since he was six years old.

A retrial has now been set for next year when a new jury will be sworn in to hear the case.

The court will sit for five days on the first week of McKay’s retrial in December 2024.