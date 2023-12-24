Retrial for Alford man accused of historic sexual abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Retrial for Alford man accused of historic sexual abuse

The jury at Chelmsford Crown Court failed to reach a verdict on the charges faced by Raymond McKay so a new trial will be held next year.

By Daniel Rees
The trial was held at Chelmsford Crown Court.
A retrial has been scheduled for a man who has been charged with historic sex offences.

Raymond McKay, who now lives in Alford, was accused of raping a boy under the age of 16 on numerous occasions over five years from 1999 whilst living in Harlow.

The defendant, 55, also faced charges of indecently assaulting a boy under the age of 14, inciting a boy under the age of 14 to commit an act of gross indecency, indecently assaulting a boy under the age of 16, and inciting a boy under the age of 16 to commit an act of gross indecency.

But the jury, who had been sitting at Chelmsford Crown Court, was discharged earlier this month after failing to reach a verdict.

During the trial, the alleged victim had been cross-examined in court by defence barrister Mark Kelly KC.

The man told the court he was abused since he was six years old.

A retrial has now been set for next year when a new jury will be sworn in to hear the case.

The court will sit for five days on the first week of McKay’s retrial in December 2024.

