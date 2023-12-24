Duncan Ferguson hails Caley Thistle’s creativity after draw at Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson hails Caley Thistle’s creativity after draw at Partick Thistle

The Inverness boss says his side are good to watch as they impress against their third-placed hosts in Glasgow.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson acknowledges the ICT fans after the 1-1 draw at Partick Thistle.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson acknowledges the ICT fans after the 1-1 draw at Partick Thistle. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group

Manager Duncan Ferguson reckons Caley Thistle have the creative spark to move up the Championship table.

Only once in his 12 games in charge have Inverness failed to score as they look to regain a level of consistently good results.

Saturday saw ICT draw 1-1 at third-placed Partick Thistle, which came on the back of successive 2-1 defeats against Morton and Arbroath.

It means Inverness remain in eighth position, three points above basement side Queen’s Park, but also just five points shy of Dunfermline Athletic in fourth spot.

Ferguson: ‘We’re a creative team’

It was pleasing for Ferguson to have stopped the mini-dip and he feels the signs show they can trouble any opponent in the division.

He said: “I’m really pleased with the draw because we had a couple of bad results, even although I thought our performances were good.

“To go to Partick and play like we did, well, fair play to the lads.

“A result such as Saturday does give you confidence going forward.

“We played well against Arbroath, but not so well in the second half against Morton, but we defended our box better against Partick Thistle – other than the goal.

“We’re always going to score goals. We’re a creative team which is very good on the ball, although we need to be a bit better off the ball. We’re a good team to watch.”

Caley Thistle’s players celebrate Max Anderson’s early goal at Partick. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group

Opening goal surprised ICT manager

On-loan Dundee midfielder Max Anderson entered the record-books with a goal on 19 seconds making him the scorer of the quickest-ever ICT goal.

The 22-year-old takes the accolade from James Keatings, who netted after 35 seconds against Buckie Thistle in 2021.

Ferguson admits the opener caught him out.

He said: “I didn’t even lift my head when the ball went in the net.

“It seemed a bit fortunate as it might have bounced off one of their players and went in.

“Max had another great chance in the second half which went narrowly past the post. Max had another fantastic game, as did all the players.”

Davidson kicked on in second half

There were many fine performers for ICT at Partick, including right-back Jake Davidson, who was getting forward and causing the Glasgow side problems with his crosses.

Ferguson smiled as he suggested the ex-Queen’s Park defender excelled when he was not near the bench and within earshot.

He said: “Jake was particularly good when he was on the other side from me – I think he was a wee bit nervous on my side to begin with.

Jake Davidson, in action here against Airdrie, impressed at Firhill. Image: Jasperimage

“But in the second half, I thought he was excellent.

“Some of our play in the second half was very good. Our combinations and our ideas on the training field, you can see it going on to the pitch, which is good as a coach.

“We had a lot of opportunities and we just couldn’t find the final ball.

“Our defensive play in the second half was also very good, yet they had a chance in the last five minutes. I thought ‘here we go’, but it flashed across our box. All in all, I was well pleased.”

Six sides seeking to survive right now

All five Championship fixtures at the weekend ended in draws as second-placed Dundee United were goalless against Queen’s Park and leaders Raith Rovers and Ayr United shared eight goals in Fife.

Dunfermline’s late goal earned them a 1-1 draw at Arbroath, while it was scoreless between Airdrie and Morton.

Ferguson reckons it’s currently a six-way scrap to avoid a relegation battle.

He said: “I watched a wee bit of the Dundee United game on Friday and you could just see they were not going to score.

“Fair play to Queen’s Park, who dug in and got their point.

“I’d say the top four teams are out of the relegation battle, but the rest of the sides are in it until we’re not in it.”

Home improvements against Ton?

ICT’s defeat at Morton on December 12 came in a rearranged fixture and Dougie Imrie’s improving team from Greenock are the visitors to the Caledonian Stadium this Saturday.

Ferguson expects an improvement from his players as they seek to sign off the year on a high note.

He said: “Morton turned us over the last time and they’re on a good run right now.

“This Saturday, we’ve got them at our place, so hopefully we can perform better than we did the last time against them.”

