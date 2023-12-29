Ross-shire chef had hundreds of indecent images of children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross-shire chef had hundreds of indecent images of children

Cameron Gray, who was described as a sheriff as 'dishonest', was placed on the sex offender's register for three years.

By David Love
A picture of Inverness Sheriff Court
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court

A Ross-shire chef has been placed under three years of social work supervision and has to participate in a sex offender’s rehabilitation programme after admitting downloading hundreds of indecent images.

Cameron Gray, 24, had previously pleaded guilty to downloading 685 images of children between June 19 2021 and May 2, 2022 at his address in Fearn near Tain.

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald told Gray at Inverness Sheriff Court: “You were in possession of foul images of children being abused for your own pleasure and I can never fathom why.”

The court was told that Gray had committed a similar crime after this offence, but because this one pre-dated the second, he had to be treated as a first offender.

‘You come across in the report as being dishonest’

Sentence had been deferred for a background report and Sheriff Macdonald referred to it at sentencing.

She told him: “You come across in the report as being dishonest and I could send you to jail.

“But I think what will benefit you and the wider community is for you to be ordered to be under supervision for three years and take part in the Moving Forward Making Changes programme for sex offenders.”

She also placed him on the sex offender’s register for three years.

At an earlier hearing, fiscal depute Emily Hood told the sheriff that police carried out a search of the property on October 4 2022 and recovered a mobile phone.

Ms Hood said the images on it were all inaccessible to anyone using the phone and involved girls aged between 2 and 14. Many of them were in the highest explicit category.

