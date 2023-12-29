Highland map shows how many sex offenders live near you

The latest data released by Police Scotland shows that over 300 registered sex offenders (RSOs) live in the Highlands.

Police data on the subject is released monthly, although this is limited to a general area, rather than street-level information.

As of November 30, at least 330 sex offenders were listed as having a Highland postcode, however, there are a few postcodes exempted whose figures are not shown.

The highest number of RSOs in the Highlands is found in the Inverness district, with over 200 having a postcode starting with IV.

The IV3 area, which includes Inverness and a number of surrounding towns such as Leachkin, Craig Dunain or Blackpark, is at the top of the list with a total of 36.

What is a registered sex offender?

A person convicted of a sexual offence automatically becomes subject to notification requirements.

This means they have to register at a police station and provide details about where they live, as well as notify police of any plans to travel.

The Sexual Offences Act 2003 sets out the relevant offences, which include crimes such as rape, sexual assault and sexual activity with someone under the age of consent (16).

A judge can make someone a registered sex offender (RSO) if they believe the crime the person is convicted of has a significant sexual element.

A smaller number of offenders must abide by even stricter conditions, such as being housed a certain distance from schools.

How many offenders live near your Highland postcode?

You can use the map below to see how many registered sex offenders live near you by entering the first half of your postcode in the search box.

Another interactive map showing how many RSOs live in the whole Scotland by postcode is also available below.