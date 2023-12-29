Highland map shows how many sex offenders live near you

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland map shows how many sex offenders live near you

More than 330 sex offenders are in the Highlands. Click on our interactive map to see where they live.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Over 300 registered sex offenders (RSOs) live in the Highlands. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Over 300 registered sex offenders (RSOs) live in the Highlands. Supplied by Police Scotland.

The latest data released by Police Scotland shows that over 300 registered sex offenders (RSOs) live in the Highlands.

Police data on the subject is released monthly, although this is limited to a general area, rather than street-level information.

As of November 30, at least 330 sex offenders were listed as having a Highland postcode, however, there are a few postcodes exempted whose figures are not shown.

The highest number of RSOs in the Highlands is found in the Inverness district, with over 200 having a postcode starting with IV.

The IV3 area, which includes Inverness and a number of surrounding towns such as Leachkin, Craig Dunain or Blackpark, is at the top of the list with a total of 36.

What is a registered sex offender?

A person convicted of a sexual offence automatically becomes subject to notification requirements.

This means they have to register at a police station and provide details about where they live, as well as notify police of any plans to travel.

The Sexual Offences Act 2003 sets out the relevant offences, which include crimes such as rape, sexual assault and sexual activity with someone under the age of consent (16).

A judge can make someone a registered sex offender (RSO) if they believe the crime the person is convicted of has a significant sexual element.

A smaller number of offenders must abide by even stricter conditions, such as being housed a certain distance from schools.

How many offenders live near your Highland postcode?

You can use the map below to see how many registered sex offenders live near you by entering the first half of your postcode in the search box.

Another interactive map showing how many RSOs live in the whole Scotland by postcode is also available below.

More from Highlands & Islands

Principal project manager Jason Kelman with the steel frame for the feature rose window. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Castle upgrade on schedule and on budget with just 18 months until opening
A picture of Inverness Sheriff Court
Ross-shire chef had hundreds of indecent images of children
Mystic Pete (Peter Ranscombe) and his crystal ball.
What does the year ahead hold for north and north-east firms?
Chtristmas traffic on the A9 at Slochd summit between Caeebridge and Tomatic after the overnight falls of snow.Traffic further north however weren't so liucky with heavdy snow affecting roads in the Helmsdale area
New Met Office yellow warning for snow and rain across Grampian and Highlands tomorrow
A Place to Remember Dr Olaf Cuthbert was also a place to rekindle love for his daughter Sara, and her husband Leslie.
A Place to Remember Dr Olaf Cuthbert: Orkney memorial bench brought GP's daughter and…
Peach is an 11-week-old Ragdoll.
Highland woman 'devastated' after 11-week-old kitten 'stolen from car in broad daylight'
Drivers could be in for more disruption on Highland roads. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
'Significant snow' forecast for northern Scotland this weekend - just days after Storm Gerrit…
Dominic Gill is a conductor on the Far North Rail Line.
'I have seen two passengers in five years': Far North Line has least used…
The Traitors returns in January. Image: BBC/PA Wire.
The Highlands on screen: multi-million pound boost from films and TV set to continue…
Binman Colin Morrison takes photos, such as these Highland cows on his travels around Mull and Iona.
365 days of sheer joy from Mull and Iona's photographer binman