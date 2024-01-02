Man jailed after threating to ‘slash faces’ at the Kirkwall Ba’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man jailed after threating to ‘slash faces’ at the Kirkwall Ba’

Ross Stevens' comments alarmed crowds that had gathered to watch the traditional Orkney street game on New Year's Day.

By Jenni Gee
The incident took place at the Kirkwall Ba'. File image by Angus Blackburn/Shutterstock.
A man has been jailed after he threatened to slash faces and “slit a man’s jugular” at the Kirkwall Ba’ on New Year’s Day.

Ross Stevens had previously been spotted hitting lampposts and lying in the road where the traditional Orkney street game was about to be played.

After loudly voicing his threats while spectators – including children – gathered in the streets, Stevens was surrounded by members of the public who kept him away from the game until police arrived.

The 35-year-old appeared via videolink from Kirkwall Sheriff Court before Sheriff Gary Aitken in Inverness.

He admitted two charges of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the Kirkwall Ba’ incident, as well as a separate charge of shoplifting from a store in the town two days earlier.

Kirkwall Ba’ spectator caused alarm

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court it was around 12.30pm on January 1 that police were made aware the accused had been “repeatedly hitting a number of lampposts, causing alarm”.

Ms Love said: “A large crowd of people had started to fill the streets to watch The Ba’, which had been due to commence at 1pm.”

When officers arrived, Stevens was handling “an object” and was asked to put it down, after which police advised him to go home.

But not long after this, they were told he was now lying in the street where The Ba’ was due to start.

Before officers could attend, he got up and stood next to a member of the public.

“He repeatedly stated very loudly ‘I’m going to slash their faces’,” Ms Love told the court adding: “The witness was worried he was going to act on this.”

Sheriff Aitken heard police then received a “number of calls” regarding the accused’s threatening behaviour on Broad Street and Palace Road, which was causing alarm.

Orkney Ba’ crowd kept man from game

When they returned to the scene they found Stevens “surrounded with a number of members of the public, who appeared to be keeping him away from the game”.

Stevens “appeared agitated” and was “muttering to himself”.

As officers went to search him, he told them: “I have a broken beer can to slit a man’s jugular.”

He said: “Don’t treat me like an imbecile or you are getting it.”

Representing Stevens, solicitor Fiona MacDonald, said her client had no memory of the incident when confirming his plea.

She told the court her client had a “longstanding alcohol issue” and said: “He appears to have been under the influence.”

“He sees no point in disputing the witness testimony,” Ms MacDonald added saying: “He fully accepts that he is looking at a period of imprisonment”.

Sentencing Stevens, Sheriff Aitken said: “The comments you were making must have been extremely concerning to the members of the public.

”It is perhaps lucky that things did not end up worse than they did.”

He jailed Stevens, of Old Scapa Road, for eight months.

