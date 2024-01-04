Man, 64, admits sexually assaulting teenager on Highland bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man, 64, admits sexually assaulting teenager on Highland bus

Duncan Morrison asked the 15-year-old girl where she lived before moving his hand up her thigh, Tain Sheriff Court was told.

By Jenni Gee
The sexual assault took place on the X25 bus. Image: DC Thomson
The sexual assault took place on the X25 bus. Image: DC Thomson

A 64-year-old man who stroked a teenager’s thigh as she sat next to him on a bus has admitted sexual assault at Tain Sheriff Court.

Duncan Morrison had signalled the 15-year-old to sit in an empty seat beside him and asked where she lived before touching her leg.

When he began to move his hand up her thigh, the girl looked about “panicked” and another passenger stepped in, shouting at Morrison to stop.

The resourceful teen managed to snap a picture of Morrison on her mobile phone before he got off the bus and the matter was later reported to police.

Morrison appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of sexual assault in relation to the incident on January 6 of last year.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the court it took place on the X25 bus service between Inverness and Invergordon, which departed Inverness at 6.45pm.

She said the bus driver noted Morrison “appeared intoxicated” when he boarded.

She said: “The complainer was also on the bus at the time, with her boyfriend.”

But after the boyfriend got off at his stop, the teenager noticed a spillage on the floor and decided to move seats, at which point the accused “waved at her and indicated there was a spare seat next to him”.

“She sat next to him,” Ms Duffy-Welsh said.

Morrison initially engaged the girl in conversation and asked her where she lived.

Teen left ‘panicked’ by bus assault

“The accused then moved his hand and stroked the complainer’s leg,” the fiscal depute told Sheriff Neil Wilson, adding: “The accused continued to place his hand on her thigh, and moved his hand up to the top of her thigh.”

When the girl looked around “panicked” another passenger stood up and “saw the accused with his hand on her thigh”.

They shouted at the accused to “stop touching her or there would be trouble” at which point “the accused then moved his hand”.

The “upset” girl moved to a different seat for the rest of the journey, during which she called her father to make him aware of the situation and used her mobile phone to take a photograph of Morrison before he got off the bus in Invergordon.

The teenager was met at her bus stop by her father, who spoke to the driver and made him aware of the incident, which was later reported to police.

Predator claims ‘no recollection’ of bus assault

Morrison was traced and gave a no comment interview. When charged with the sexual assault he told officers: “I have no recollection of doing anything to anyone.”

Solicitor John MacColl, for Morrison, said his client had been to Inverness for a hospital appointment before drinking in a pub near the bus station.

Mr Mann said Morrison accepted that he was “under the influence of alcohol” and could not remember the events.

“This conduct would seem to be completely out of character,” he said.

“He cannot explain his conduct, but does offer his unreserved apologies for the conduct he displayed on the bus,” Mr MacColl told Sheriff Neil Wilson.

Sheriff Wilson deferred sentencing for the production of a criminal justice social work report and placed Morrison, of Scotsburn Court, Tain, on the sex offenders register with immediate effect.

The eventual length of registration will be determined at sentencing.

More from Crime & Courts

The sexual assault took place on the X25 bus. Image: DC Thomson
Teen girl denies school friend abducted her on 134-mile road trip to Highlands
The sexual assault took place on the X25 bus. Image: DC Thomson
Drunken football fan tipped out of wheelchair during Union Square struggle
The sexual assault took place on the X25 bus. Image: DC Thomson
Man jailed after threating to 'slash faces' at the Kirkwall Ba'
Meldrum House Hotel, Aberdeenshire, where the lawyer assault happened
Aberdeen lawyer accused of New Year assault on partner at luxury hotel
The sexual assault took place on the X25 bus. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen police custody death inquiry to publish long-awaited findings on Friday
The sexual assault took place on the X25 bus. Image: DC Thomson
What happened to my best friend? Fresh plea on 30th anniversary of Inverness mum's…
The sexual assault took place on the X25 bus. Image: DC Thomson
10 of the best true crime podcasts we heard this year
A junction on A96 where the Nairn driver crash happened
Nairn driver who caused serious A96 crash saved child's life on same stretch of…
A picture of Inverness Sheriff Court
Ross-shire chef had hundreds of indecent images of children
The sexual assault took place on the X25 bus. Image: DC Thomson
'Boy racer' who killed friend in A90 horror crash avoids prison sentence