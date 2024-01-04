Work taking shape to transform Coleburn Distillery into whisky resort as summer opening targeted for bistro

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Work taking shape to transform Coleburn Distillery into whisky resort as summer opening targeted for bistro

We visited Coleburn Distillery as they reveal how the ambitious vision is becoming a reality after years of work behind the scenes.

By Sean McAngus
Mark Winchester, Gwenda Smits and Dale Winchester thrived with progress on the transformation project at Coleburn Distillery. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Mark Winchester, Gwenda Smits and Dale Winchester thrived with progress on the transformation project at Coleburn Distillery. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Coleburn Distillery’s transformation into a whisky resort will be an “immersive experience”, according to co-owner Dale Winchester.

The distillery, south of Elgin, ceased operations in 1985.

In 2004, Dale and his brother Mark purchased the buildings.

Their ambition has always been to turned the distillery into a resort with a five star hotel, lodging accommodation and spa and conference facilities.

They also want to reinstate Coleburn as a full working distillery and create a hospitality focal point.

The project is thought to be the first of its kind in the world.

Our previous coverage about Coleburn Distillery.

Dale told the Press and Journal: “The original plan is still the plan to develop the whole site.

“Nowhere else have you got a five-star hotel sitting next door to a fully working distillery.

“It’s an opportunity for the public to get inside a distillery, stay overnight in it, get the sights, sounds and feel all together.”

What has been happening at Coleburn Distillery?

Over the years, D&M Winchester Limited has becomes a successful business with bases at Coleburn Distillery and  Greshop Road in Forres.

They manage whisky on behalf of other independent bottlers, as well as exporting and importing.

Workers pictured moving caskets of Whisky around. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Dale said: “Since 2017, we have been working hard to get a revenue stream flowing through the business to allow us to do all the other projects we want to do.

“We manage other independent bottlers’ whisky and we also have our own stock of whisky too with a vision of finishing that and bringing it to the market.

“We currently have a team of around 15 people which includes a bottling team, operating team and admin office.”

Coleburn Distillery near Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Importance of staying independent

Coleburn Distillery near Elgin will be transformed into a whisky resort. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Being independent is important.

For some, the easy solution to deliver the vision would have been to find large financial backers.

But for the brothers, they were never tempted by this.

Dale explained: “We’ve totally funded it ourselves. We’ve done it the hard way. The easy way would have been to just roll in somebody else’s money.

“We could have sold the whole site a number of times, but that’s not the plan.

“We’ve got a passion and a vision and we can see the benefit of delivering this whisky resort for the area.”

<br />Workers Ian Fox, Eric Grundie and Ewan George pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Director Gwenda Smits added: “This will be the first generation which delivers the Coleburn masterplan.

“We don’t have Macallan, Diageo or Gordon & MacPhail behind us.

“It will be unique as it has not been done before and no generation behind it.”

Work has been ongoing behind the scenes to move forward the ambitious project at the Coleburn Distillery. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Opening of Bistro will mark first part of whisky resort’s hospitality

The unused piggery building which will be given new life. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

A unused piggery building at Coleburn Distillery will be transformed into a bistro.

There will be seating inside and outside.

Bosses are targeting a summer opening for it.

What the new bistro could like.  Image: Colin Armstrong architects

Gwenda explained: “This will be the first part of the hospitality at the whisky resort.

“We are wanting to open up the bistro this summer.

“It will be unique because of the setting.

“This bistro will have a smart casual offering and 60 covers.”

She says more details about the bistro will be revealed soon.

Potential floor plan for the bistro.  Image: Colin Armstrong Architects

Accommodation at Coleburn Distillery

The pagoda can be seen. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Later this year, a new purpose will be given to unused former pagoda which forms the end of the main distillery building.

It will be turned into a three-storey penthouse.

Drawing of transformation.
Another impression of inside pagoda.

Dale said: “We will have fairly busy program this year.

“The transformation of the pagoda will be carried in quarter four of this year.

“New warehouses will be built and the launch of the whisky brand will take place too.”

In 2025, they are looking at getting the distillery back up and running to produce whisky.

Meanwhile, more work will take place on the hospitality and accommodation parts.

Whisky hotel concept is still happening

Exciting times ahead at Coleburn Distillery. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A five star hotel with 120 rooms is still on the cards as part of the whisky resort.

But there has been some tweaks.

Dale explained: “The whisky hotel idea has been developed a bit as there’ll be a mix of hotel type accommodation and log cabins that will sit into the woodland.

“It will give it a whole sense of place as much as we are in Speyside.

“Rather than going with the eight stories up type of hotel, it will be done sympathetically with the area.”

Since they started on plans to create a whisky resort at Coleburn Distillery, they have worked with Colin Armstrong Architects.

This resort will bring a significant number of new jobs and encourage visitors to stay longer in the local area.

