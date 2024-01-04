Attacker who targeted girlfriend and her pensioner mum facing jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Attacker who targeted girlfriend and her pensioner mum facing jail

Ian Docherty punched his partner in the head and sent her 79-year-old mother "flying" with a push during an altercation at their Alness home.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A man who assaulted his girlfriend and her 79-year-old mother has been warned he may face jail.

Ian Docherty launched an attack on his partner after an argument at her mother’s Alness home.

But when the elderly woman attempted to intervene he sent her “flying” across the room with a push.

Docherty, 44, appeared from custody at Tain Sheriff Court to admit charges of assault and assault to injury against the mother and daughter respectively.

He also pled guilty to a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour, which was racially aggravated and aggravated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation, towards police officers who detained him following the incident.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the court that Docherty and his partner had been living at her 79-year-old mother’s address in Westford, Alness, on December 12 of last year.

She said the mother was watching television in her bedroom at around 2am when she heard the pair arguing in the room next door.

An hour and a half later Docherty’s partner told him to “shut up” because they were in her mother’s house.

The fiscal depute said Docherty had then “gone mental” and had grabbed the woman by her hair and hit her head against the headboard of the bed, before grabbing her throat and squeezing it.

Mother intervened after daughter’s screams

“The mother has then overheard a loud bang and crash,” Ms Duffy-Welsh said, adding that it was followed by the sound of her daughter “screaming”.

This prompted the older woman to go into the other room, where she saw her daughter on the bed with the accused leaning over her and punching her in the head.

“The mother then grabbed the accused by the t-shirt and made attempts to pull him away,” the fiscal depute explained.

As a result, Docherty fell backwards, pulling his partner onto the floor in the process.

Push sent pensioner ‘flying’

“The accused has then turned and has pushed the mother across the bed, and she has gone flying and ended on a pouffe by the bed,” she said.

When his partner tried calling for help on her mobile phone Docherty took it from her. She ran into the living room to use a landline, which was also snatched from her.

Docherty left the house before police arrived. Officers at the scene noted that the woman had bruising to her hand and forearm and red marks on her face and neck.

When Docherty returned around 4am he was arrested and taken to Burnett Road Police Station.

During the journey he made a number of threats and comments to officers, calling them names including “p***s”, “p****s”, “bams”, “nonce” and “s*******s”.

He told the officers: “Eat my s****” and said: “Have you ever been battered before boys? You are getting battered.”

The fiscal depute said Docherty’s former partner, who had attended court expecting to give evidence before the plea was tendered, was supportive of the imposition of a non-harassment order preventing him from contacting her.

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Docherty, told the court: “Mental health and alcohol has been really at the root of the offending” and added: “He recognises that the relationship is over.”

Deferring sentence for the production of reports, Sheriff Neil Wilson told Docherty, of Firhill, Alness: “A custodial sentence will be very much at the forefront of mind.”

He remanded him until the next calling of the case at the end of this month.

 

