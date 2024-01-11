Moray serviceman’s domestic abuse trial deserted by prosecutor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray serviceman’s domestic abuse trial deserted by prosecutor

Reece Hume denies being involved in any abuse between September 1 2021 and January 9 2022 at Kinloss Barracks and during a journey to Northumberland.

By Bryan Rutherford
Reece Hume, of Kinloss Barracks, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday. Image: DC Thomson
A prosecutor has deserted the trial of a Moray serviceman who was accused of abusing his partner over a four-month period.

Reece Hume, 25, pled not guilty at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday and the procurator fiscal then deserted the case pro loco et tempore.

It means court action is temporarily deserted but the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service’s case remains active and Hume could still be prosecuted in the future, unless the matter is dropped altogether.

At Hume’s last appearance in the dock last September, his defence counsel Matthew O’Neill withdrew from the case as he told the sheriff he could no longer represent his client.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood remarked that it was “becoming a bit of a habit”, to which the accused agreed.

Reece Hume was accused of abusing his partner at Kinloss Barracks and during a journey to Northumberland

Hume denied being involved in any abuse between September 1 2021 and January 9 2022 at Kinloss Barracks and during a journey to Northumberland.

It was alleged that he pinned down his partner and straddled her while sitting on her stomach and restricting the woman’s breathing.

Hume was also accused of placing a pillow over her face, biting her body, and, on another occasion, biting her face.

The charge sheet claimed that Hume “uttered derogatory and abusive remarks” and threw water at his alleged victim while she was driving.

He was also accused of shouting and swearing at the woman and it was claimed he “seized her by the throat”.

Other allegations included the claim that Hume locked his partner in a room, took her phone away and threw items of furniture at her.

The charge also stated that Hume pulled the woman by her hair, pulled her, threw a handbag at her and kicked her body.

