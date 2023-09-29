Kinloss man charged with domestic abuse at barracks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kinloss man charged with domestic abuse at barracks

Reece Hume, 34, of Kinloss Barracks, denies abusing his partner over a four-month period at that address and whilst on a journey to Northumberland.

By Joanne Warnock
Reece Hume, of Kinloss Barracks, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Reece Hume, of Kinloss Barracks, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.

A member of the armed forces has appeared in Elgin Sheriff Court charged with domestic abuse.

Reece Hume, 34, of Kinloss Barracks, is charged with abusing his partner over a four-month period at that address and whilst on a journey to Northumberland.

It is alleged that the abuse happened between September 1 2021, and January 9 2022.

He is charged with pinning down his partner – who cannot be named for legal reasons – straddling her whilst sitting on her stomach and restricting her breathing.

Hume is also alleged to have placed a pillow over her face, bitten her on the body and on another occasion bit her face.

The charge also lists that Hume “uttered derogatory and abusive remarks” and threw water at her whilst she was driving. It then goes on to say he shouted and swore at her and “seized her by the throat”.

It is also alleged that he locked her in a room, took her phone away and threw items of furniture at her.

The charge also states that Hume pulled his partner by the hair, pulled her, threw a handbag at her and kicked her body.

Defence counsel Matthew O’Neill told the court that he could no longer represent Hume and he withdrew from the case.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood spoke to Hume and said: “This is becoming a bit of a habit isn’t it Mr Hume?”

To which Hume replied: “Yes.”

Sheriff Fleetwood adjourned the trial and ordered Hume to return to court next month, stressing he “must” bring a solicitor with him.

 

 

