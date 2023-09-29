Kinloss man charged with domestic abuse at barracks

A member of the armed forces has appeared in Elgin Sheriff Court charged with domestic abuse.

Reece Hume, 34, of Kinloss Barracks, is charged with abusing his partner over a four-month period at that address and whilst on a journey to Northumberland.

It is alleged that the abuse happened between September 1 2021, and January 9 2022.

He is charged with pinning down his partner – who cannot be named for legal reasons – straddling her whilst sitting on her stomach and restricting her breathing.

Hume is also alleged to have placed a pillow over her face, bitten her on the body and on another occasion bit her face.

The charge also lists that Hume “uttered derogatory and abusive remarks” and threw water at her whilst she was driving. It then goes on to say he shouted and swore at her and “seized her by the throat”.

It is also alleged that he locked her in a room, took her phone away and threw items of furniture at her.

The charge also states that Hume pulled his partner by the hair, pulled her, threw a handbag at her and kicked her body.

Defence counsel Matthew O’Neill told the court that he could no longer represent Hume and he withdrew from the case.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood spoke to Hume and said: “This is becoming a bit of a habit isn’t it Mr Hume?”

To which Hume replied: “Yes.”

Sheriff Fleetwood adjourned the trial and ordered Hume to return to court next month, stressing he “must” bring a solicitor with him.