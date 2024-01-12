Cruel Moray child rapist jailed for nine years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cruel Moray child rapist jailed for nine years

Thomas Dow abused three children in crimes spanning 14 years.

By Alan Richardson
Thomas Dow was jailed.
Thomas Dow was jailed.

A child molester who subjected youngsters to repeated sexual abuse and violence during a campaign of cruelty was jailed for nine years.

Thomas Dow, 41, raped and assaulted three victims in crimes spanning 14 years.

Dow,formerly of Park Road, Lhanbryde, in Moray, preyed on two girls and a boy at addresses in Inverkeithing and Rosyth, in Fife, and on car trips when he was supposed to be caring for the children.

Judge John Morris KC told him at the High Court in Edinburgh he had effectively robbed victims of their childhood and “only a very substantial prison sentence is appropriate for the crimes of which you were convicted.”

He ordered that Dow, formerly of Park Road, Lhanbryde, in Moray, be monitored for a further two-year period post-release, when he can be returned to prison if he breaches the terms of his licence.

Trial evidence

Dow had denied a series of charges during an earlier trial but was found guilty of 13 offences committed between June 2003 and December 2017, including rape, sexual assault, assault and indecent conduct.

Dow began targeting one girl when she was seven and subjected her to repeated assaults during which she was hit, punched and kicked on the head and body.

She was also pushed about, struck with a brush and grabbed by the head and hair.

The child abuser repeatedly sexually molested her and raped her.

He preyed on a second girl from the age of three and kicked, punched and pushed, shouted at and threatened her.

Dow also put a hand over her mouth and nose, restricting her breathing and hit her with a remote control and other objects.

He also assaulted a boy from the age of three who was punched, kicked, pushed and struck and threatened with violence.

The child was also subjected to repeated indecent assaults.

Drunken abuser

One victim told the court “abusive” Dow would drink.

“Sometimes he would be quite a happy drunk, sometimes he would be quite an angry drunk.

“I was scared he would have another drink and become angry.”

The former deliveryman claimed that the victims were lying in their evidence and that he was not a bully.

Dow was placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

 

