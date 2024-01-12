Stonehaven police officer tracks down family 3,700 miles away to return lost camera

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven police officer tracks down family 3,700 miles away to return lost camera

Community liaison officer PC David Charnley was determined to trace the owners of a camera which was left behind at Dunnottar Castle.

By Graham Fleming
Phyllis Williams
The family from Indiana were delighted after their lost camera was returned home. Image: Michael Berry/ Facebook

An Indiana woman was given the Christmas present of a lifetime after a camera she lost more than 3,700 miles away in Stonehaven was returned to her by diligent police officer.

Phyllis Williams and her husband Larry embarked on a three week driving tour of Scotland in September 2022.

Accompanied by her sister Pat and her husband Michael, they stopped off at Dunnottar Castle where Phyllis managed to misplace her beloved camera which was full of snaps from their trip, aswell as family occasions.

With no identification or label on it, the family returned to the USA with no hope they would ever see it again.

Dunnottar Castle
The camera was misplaced while the family visited Dunnottar Castle, Stonehaven. Picture supplied by Phyllis Williams

That was until Phyllis’s brother-in-law, Michael, received an email from Stonehaven community liaison officer PC David Charnley in November asking if anyone in their group had lost a camera.

PC Charnley, using some shrewd detective work, had managed to track down the American family using a licence plate number after they had taken a photo of the rental car they had been using.

Using that number, he tracked the vehicle to a rental agency in Edinburgh who put him in contact with Michael based 3,700 miles away in Cicero, Indiana.

Instead of handing over the camera to Phyllis straight away though, the family decided to keep it as a very special Christmas present.

They wrapped up the camera in it’s original packaging – and when Phyllis opened it up on December 25 she “nearly fainted”.

Berry family opening the camera for Christmas.
Phyllis was surprised to see her old piece of kit turn up under the tree on December 25. Image: Michael Berry/ Facebook.

Indiana family ‘blown away’ by kindness of Stonehaven officer

Speaking to The P&J, her sister Pat was full of praise for PC Charnley for going out his way to safely return it to them.

She said: “We considered the camera to be lost, and we had no idea that it would actually be returned to us.

“We weren’t sure how easily he could get the camera back to us here in Indiana, but officer Charnley was absolutely wonderful.

“We were blown away by how much effort he put in to get the camera back to us.

Phyllis Williams

“He continued to email us back and forth, and arranged for a shipping company to come and pick the camera up.

“From there it made its way to the United States and we were so pleased.

“We didn’t tell our sister-in-law so we could surprise her.

“When she opened it up she almost fainted.”

After PC Charnley’s good deed, the family have vowed to visit Scotland again and thank him in person.

“Scotland is a beautiful country,” said Pat.

“We have a been a few times but we are hoping to come back at some point.

“The next time we are coming back to Stonehaven to visit officer Charnley in person to thank him.”

Dunnottar Castle
Phyllis was taking in the stunning views of Dunnottar Castle. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

‘It felt good to do something nice’

Stonehaven-based PC David Charnley said that as a father himself, he would desperately want to see the photos returned.

He said: “There were lots of family photos on it, it pulled on my heart strings a little bit.

“It wasn’t so much about  the camera, it was the photos as well.

“There were family occasions and kids photos.

“Being a father myself, I would have wanted it back myself if it was my camera.

“Even if they didn’t want the camera back I would’ve happily transferred the photos – that was the most important part.

“The photos of Phyllis opening the camera up again were absolutely brilliant.

“It felt good to do something nice.”

“It felt good to do something nice.”

 

