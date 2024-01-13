Delivery driver who hit cyclist on A90 found not guilty of death by careless driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Delivery driver who hit cyclist on A90 found not guilty of death by careless driving

Christopher Morrison wept with relief as the jury's verdict was delivered and outside said he was “grateful" for their decision.

By Joanne Warnock
Christopher Morrison was found not guilty of driving carelessly
Christopher Morrison was accused of death by careless driving.

A man accused of killing a Boddam cyclist due to driving carelessly has been found not guilty by a jury in Peterhead.

Christopher Morrison, 41, wept with relief as the verdict was read out, which was reached by a majority of the 14-person jury made up of 11 women and 3 men.

Robert Cowie had been cycling southbound on the A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen road near the turn-off to Stirlinghill Quarry when the tragedy occurred on December 2 2022.

The 52-year-old was struck by Mr Morrison’s VW Crafter van and fell into the path of another car, resulting in his death.

Sheriff Philip Mann, after telling Mr Morrison to leave the dock, commended the jurors for their time and said: “I should, on behalf of the court, send our extreme condolences to Mr Cowie’s family for his sudden and untimely death.”

Outside Peterhead Sheriff Court Mr Mossison said he was “grateful to the jurors” for their decision.

The scene of the accident where Robert Cowie was killed.
Robert Cowie was killed as he cycled his bike on the A90 between Boddam and Stirlinghill Quarry. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

Fiscal depute Neil MacDonald had urged the jury to convict Morrison following the three-day trial, telling them there had been “no dispute” that Mr Morrison had collided with Mr Cowie and his bicycle.

“What needs to be decided if he was driving with due care and attention or below the standard of a careful and competent driver,” he said.

Mr MacDonald suggested that Morrison had failed to make proper observations of the other road users and said the low winter sun could not have been a “surprise” and he should have reacted to Mr Cowie in time.

Morrison’s defence agent David Nicolson reminded the jurors that witnesses had said the sun on December 2 2022 had been “blinding” and that it was not a “simple” case of other cars passing Mr Cowie safely and his client had not.

Tragically, he did not see him,” Mr Nicolson added.

Mr Cowie, who lived with his mother on Boddam’s Rocksley Drive, was described as a well-liked local who was Boddam born and bred.

At the time of the incident, one resident described the death of Mr Cowie as “tragic” and “very sad news for the village.”

On leaving court Morrison, of Hilton Drive in Aberdeen said: “I’m just grateful for the jury’s decision.”

 

