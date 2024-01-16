Danger driver spared jailed over mystery blackout that left other motorist disabled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danger driver spared jailed over mystery blackout that left other motorist disabled

Stephen Hughes appeared to fall asleep at the wheel while driving in the Highlands and has now been sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court.

By David Love
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
A motorist who lost consciousness in his car and drove head-on into another motorist, leaving him disabled, has been spared a jail sentence.

Mystery still surrounds why Stephen Hughes appeared to fall asleep at the wheel while driving near Carrbridge in the Highlands on October 3 2018.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told the 37-year-old’s Fiat 500 veered onto the opposite carriageway and struck a Mitsubishi Outlander, causing devastating injuries to the driver.

The case has taken more than five years to resolve in court because of medical examinations carried out by the defence.

At an earlier hearing, fiscal depute Robert Weir told the court: “If they had been successful, the Crown would have taken a different view.”

He said the accident happened at the A939 junction for Carrbridge on the A9 and Hughes’ Fiat 500 veered onto the opposite carriageway as if to take the junction but there were no brake lights applied.

Mr Weir continued: “A witness noticed him slumped forward at the wheel as if he was asleep.

“The other driver suffered a pinched nerve in his spine and can now only walk with crutches. He has been declared disabled, only works two days a week and requires a mobility car.”

‘He is never going to drive again’

Hughes’ lawyer, Stephen McQuillan told Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald that dashcam footage showed his client slumped over the wheel before driving into the path of the oncoming 4×4.

Mr McQuillan said: “He is deeply remorseful for this but it cannot match the impact it has had on the other driver.

“My client surrendered his driving licence because he couldn’t get an answer to what happened to him that day. He had not lost consciousness previously at any time.

“We have never got to the bottom of this. It was a sudden lapse of consciousness and has not been repeated. He is never going to drive again.”

Sheriff Macdonald ordered Hughes, of Stewart Avenue, Blantyre, to carry out 160 hours of unpaid community work and banned him from driving for 21 months after he previously admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She said it was an alternative to custody.

He must resit the extended test of competency before getting his licence back.

But the sheriff warned: “That is if you decide to drive again, but it would be unwise in your circumstances.

“This was a serious accident with serious consequences and it is difficult to assess your culpability as to why it occurred.”

 

