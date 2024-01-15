Aberdeen boy, 16, admits binding cat’s legs together and torturing it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boy, 16, admits binding cat’s legs together and torturing it

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, carried out the cruelty at an address in the city.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The case against the boy called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A 16-year-old boy from Aberdeen has admitted torturing a cat in a series of disturbing acts.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, carried out cruelty at an address in the city.

The boy admitted causing the cat unnecessary suffering by binding its rear legs together with a hair bobble or similar item.

He also exposed the cat to water to such an extent the animal’s body temperature was lowered, causing hypothermia and its breathing to deteriorate.

The 16-year-old also shook the cat, swung it and struck it to its head and body, injuring it.

The cat has since died, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Boy denies two other cat torture charges

The horrifying offence took place on a single day in autumn last year.

While the teen admitted his guilt over that charge, he entered pleas of not guilty to three other charges – including two more of cruel behaviour towards cats.

One of the charges alleges the boy “chased” a four-month-old kitten around a property, causing it so much distress that it lost control of its bowels.

He is also accused of causing a third cat unnecessary suffering by setting light to an aerosol spray and placing the flame against the animal’s legs, singeing its fur.

That charge goes on to allege the teen submerged the cat’s legs in water.

The boy also denies a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by threatening and brandishing a candlestick holder towards his mother.

‘He has no intention or want to keep animals’

Sheriff Robert Frazer described the offence the teen pled guilty to as “troubling”.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said: “Since these incidents came to light, he can no longer live with his mother.

“He’s being supported by social work.”

The solicitor said there was a “significant background” which was expanded on in a psychiatric report.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn made a motion for the teen to be banned from keeping animals.

Sheriff Frazer continued consideration of a ban and imposed bail conditions in the meantime ordering the child not to keep or care for any animals.

Mr Woodward-Nutt did not object, adding: “He has no intention or want to keep animals.”

Sheriff Frazer fixed a pre-trial hearing for the charges the teen has denied for the start of April and deferred sentence on the charge he has admitted until the same date.

