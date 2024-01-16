Painting the town green and white! Cup fever sweeps Buckie ahead of big Celtic match

Buckie has been painted green and white as the whole town throws its support behind its Highland League heroes ahead of their cup clash with Celtic.

Shop windows have been decorated with footballs, shirts and good luck messages.

The town’s green and white Christmas lights have been left up especially for the game with a special “’Mon the Jags” message.

A special Buckie Thistle ice cream has gone and sale and one primary school even did a special assembly about David v Goliath – proof that victory is possible against insurmountable odds.

There is no doubt Buckie Thistle’s dream Scottish Cup tie against Celtic has captured the support of the entire town.

Magic of the cup alive in Buckie

Walking through Buckie town centre, it’s immediately obvious that almost every shop has some form of green and white in the window.

Whether it’s bunting hanging from the window, football balloons or a Buckie Thistle strip, everyone is showing their support.

Pozzi brought in a special run of 100 Buckie Thistle socks before Christmas with only four pairs left now.

Across the road at children’s shop Too Cute, a miniature goal has been put in the window packed with green and white balloons.

Owner Gillian Hepburn was helped by her daughter Ashleigh Mair to make the display that is topped off with green and white ticker tape and a Celtic shirt tucked in the corner.

She said: “My granddaughter plays for the children’s team, so I just wanted to do my bit to support our local football team.

“They’ve already done themselves proud. You can tell everybody in the town is excited about it just from the businesses with all the windows decorated.”

In Cluny Square, Richard Simpson is selling a special Buckie Thistle-inspired vanilla ice cream from the Ice Cream Cabin, which has been decorated by Buckie Thistle posters made by Cluny Primary School pupils.

The business owner is heading to the game himself at the weekend with two full coaches of under 12s and under 14s from Buckie Thistle Boys Club.

He said: “The kids are so excited. I don’t think they realise quite how big it is. Something like this may never happen again in their lifetime.

“We’re already on our third tub of Buckie Thistle ice cream. It’s definitely been a hit considering what the weather’s been like.”

Businesses support Buckie Thistle

Buckie Thistle star tells pupils ‘follow your dreams’

Buckie-born Thistle player Marcus Goodall visited his former school Cluny Primary School this week to inspire the next generation of local talent.

The 21-year-old lifelong Celtic fan is going up against his idols at the weekend with hopes to get his hands on Callum McGregor’s shirt.

After remembering heroes from the 2010 Highland League winners team visiting Cluny when he was young, he was determined to give today’s children the same memories.

Goodall told children at Cluny and Millbank, which are both decorated green and white for the big game, they could begin their football careers at Buckie Thistle.

He said: “I used to go to all the Buckie games and I remember being so excited when the players came into the school.

“I wanted to tell children there is a pathway for them to play for their local team, if that’s what they want to do.”

Huge 2,500 Buckie Thistle support to travel to Celtic

Buckie Thistle will be cheered on by a massive support against Celtic the size of about a quarter of the town’s entire population.

The club has already sold about 2,500 tickets with sales continuing through the week.

Stephen Shand, Buckie Thistle’s general manager, paid tribute to the support from the community in the run-up to the big match.

He said: “We decided to do a little competition of the best-dressed shop window and the response has been amazing, we didn’t expect it.

“Buckie is a big football town and the support from everyone, and from other Highland League clubs, has been phenomenal.

“I think it’s been even bigger because it’s Celtic. There’s a big Celtic supporter’s club in Buckie, who we actually met while we were travelling in the last round of the cup.”