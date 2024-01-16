Painting the town green and white! Cup fever sweeps Buckie ahead of big Celtic match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Painting the town green and white! Cup fever sweeps Buckie ahead of big Celtic match

Community backs Highland League stars to cause biggest Scottish Cup shock of all time.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Julie McKay looking through window full of Buckie Thistle decorations.
JMK Junior owner Julie McKay has packed her window with Buckie Thistle decorations. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Buckie has been painted green and white as the whole town throws its support behind its Highland League heroes ahead of their cup clash with Celtic.

Shop windows have been decorated with footballs, shirts and good luck messages.

The town’s green and white Christmas lights have been left up especially for the game with a special “’Mon the Jags” message.

A special Buckie Thistle ice cream has gone and sale and one primary school even did a special assembly about David v Goliath – proof that victory is possible against insurmountable odds.

There is no doubt Buckie Thistle’s dream Scottish Cup tie against Celtic has captured the support of the entire town.

Magic of the cup alive in Buckie

Walking through Buckie town centre, it’s immediately obvious that almost every shop has some form of green and white in the window.

Whether it’s bunting hanging from the window, football balloons or a Buckie Thistle strip, everyone is showing their support.

Pozzi brought in a special run of 100 Buckie Thistle socks before Christmas with only four pairs left now.

Shop workers outside Pozzi's.
Kate Walker and Alexandra Mair from Pozzi’s preparing to cheer on Buckie Thistle. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Across the road at children’s shop Too Cute, a miniature goal has been put in the window packed with green and white balloons.

Owner Gillian Hepburn was helped by her daughter Ashleigh Mair to make the display that is topped off with green and white ticker tape and a Celtic shirt tucked in the corner.

She said: “My granddaughter plays for the children’s team, so I just wanted to do my bit to support our local football team.

Staff outside Too Cute in Buckie.
Gillian Hepburn, Ashley Mair and Alix Mair have created a striking display at Too Cute. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“They’ve already done themselves proud. You can tell everybody in the town is excited about it just from the businesses with all the windows decorated.”

In Cluny Square, Richard Simpson is selling a special Buckie Thistle-inspired vanilla ice cream from the Ice Cream Cabin, which has been decorated by Buckie Thistle posters made by Cluny Primary School pupils.

The business owner is heading to the game himself at the weekend with two full coaches of under 12s and under 14s from Buckie Thistle Boys Club.

Richard Simpson holding tub of ice cream with Buckie Thistle decorations behind.
Richard Simpson has been selling Buckie Thistle ice cream at the Ice Cream Cabin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He said: “The kids are so excited. I don’t think they realise quite how big it is. Something like this may never happen again in their lifetime.

“We’re already on our third tub of Buckie Thistle ice cream. It’s definitely been a hit considering what the weather’s been like.”

Businesses support Buckie Thistle

Julie McKay outside shop decorated with Buckie Thistle and football decorations.
JMK Junior owner Julie McKay. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Green and white decorations in Co-op window.
Sparkly decorations in the Co-op. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Shop window decorated with Buckie Thistle strips and bunting.
Blythswood charity shop manager Alison Mair used football strips belonging to her son in the shop window. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Football programmes in the window of Too Cute. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
There is no doubt which team the town is getting behind. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Emma's coffee shop with green and white decorations.
Scarves and bunting in the window of JG Ross. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Buckie Thistle socks.
Buckie Thistle socks have been on sale at Pozzi. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Buckie Thistle star tells pupils ‘follow your dreams’

Buckie-born Thistle player Marcus Goodall visited his former school Cluny Primary School this week to inspire the next generation of local talent.

The 21-year-old lifelong Celtic fan is going up against his idols at the weekend with hopes to get his hands on Callum McGregor’s shirt.

After remembering heroes from the 2010 Highland League winners team visiting Cluny when he was young, he was determined to give today’s children the same memories.

Marcus Goodall and school pupils in snow kicking footballs.
Marcus Goodall, pictured centre, has been helping Buckie school pupils harness their talents. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Goodall told children at Cluny and Millbank, which are both decorated green and white for the big game, they could begin their football careers at Buckie Thistle.

He said: “I used to go to all the Buckie games and I remember being so excited when the players came into the school.

“I wanted to tell children there is a pathway for them to play for their local team, if that’s what they want to do.”

Huge 2,500 Buckie Thistle support to travel to Celtic

Buckie Thistle will be cheered on by a massive support against Celtic the size of about a quarter of the town’s entire population.

The club has already sold about 2,500 tickets with sales continuing through the week.

Stephen Shand, Buckie Thistle’s general manager, paid tribute to the support from the community in the run-up to the big match.

Marcus Goodall surrounded by primary school children cheering.
Marcus Goodall has been inspiring school pupils at Millbank and Cluny primary schools in Buckie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He said: “We decided to do a little competition of the best-dressed shop window and the response has been amazing, we didn’t expect it.

“Buckie is a big football town and the support from everyone, and from other Highland League clubs, has been phenomenal.

“I think it’s been even bigger because it’s Celtic. There’s a big Celtic supporter’s club in Buckie, who we actually met while we were travelling in the last round of the cup.”

‘I wanted the ground to swallow me up’ – Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Stuart Knight reflects on rocky road to Parkhead

Conversation