Ex-fisherman who sent assassination threats to Nicola Sturgeon dies in prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Ex-fisherman who sent assassination threats to Nicola Sturgeon dies in prison

William Curtis was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow last March but has now died in HMP Grampian.

By Ewan Cameron
William Curtis died in HMP Grampian last week.
William Curtis died in HMP Grampian last week.

A pensioner who discussed the “assassination” of Nicola Sturgeon before helping assault a sheriff during a violent “citizen’s arrest” has died in prison.

William Curtis was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow last March after being convicted of sending online threats online remarks towards the then-First Minister.

The 71-year-old ex-fisherman also carried out a sinister hate campaign against his then-local MSP Stewart Stevenson, sending a YouTube video link relating to the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox with the message: “Your time is coming, for that you can be sure.”

The Scottish Prison Service has announced that Curtis died at HMP Grampian on Thursday January 11. As with all deaths in custody, a fatal accident inquiry will now be held to examine the circumstances.

Philip Mitchell and William Curtis were convicted at the High Court in Glasgow.

Curtis and 60-year-old Philip Mitchell then teamed up to target Sheriff Robert McDonald on June 29 2021.

Mitchell wrestled the 67-year-old to the ground near to Banff Sheriff Court before sitting on top of him.

Curtis stood nearby filming on his phone while encouraging his accomplice.

Curtis was found guilty of three charges of threatening and abusive behaviour towards Nicola Sturgeon, Mr Stevenson as well as to a former neighbour and local housing officer.

The crimes spanned between February 2019 and October 2020 at Curtis’s home in Aberchirder.

Jailing him for almost six years, Lord Weir told Curtis he was “entirely unrepentant”.

“The content of those messages was a complete disregard to the likely impact,” the judge said.

“The social worker offered an opinion that you have created a personal vendetta to those people in authority including MSPs and professionals in the criminal justice system.”

Curtis turned to the dock and shrugged to the public gallery as he was led into the cells.

More from Crime & Courts

Peterhead Sheriff Court
Hapless Huntly amateur sleuth in court on harassment charge after tailing the wrong woman
Home Farm care home on Skye that was owned by HC One during Covid.
Two charged after resident, 91, allegedly assaulted at Home Farm Care Home on Skye
William Curtis died in HMP Grampian last week.
Former police officer and nightmare neighbour had knife outside Inverness address
Inverness Sheriff Court
Danger driver spared jailed over mystery blackout that left other motorist disabled
Violent serial rapist jailed over attacks in Aberdeen and Dundee
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen boy, 16, admits binding cat's legs together and torturing it
William Curtis died in HMP Grampian last week.
Crown Street high-speed driver who caused horror crash is jailed
William Curtis died in HMP Grampian last week.
Man avoids prison despite being found with £260,000 cannabis during raid
Liam King, who left his victim with his nose split apart in an Aberdeen city centre attack
Savage Aberdeen city centre attacker left victim with nose split apart
William Curtis died in HMP Grampian last week.
Weekend court roll – a perverted lawyer and a man cleared of murder