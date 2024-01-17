Round two: More than 200 turn out in Inverurie for ‘biggest snowball fight in Scotland’

More than 200 people took part in round two of the ‘biggest snowball fight in Scotland’ in Inverurie.

The sequel to Monday night’s fun winter brawl took place at Strathburn Park next to Garioch Sports Centre.

Young and old alike once again braved the sub-zero temperatures to hurl the thick snow at each other which coated the Aberdeenshire town.

And the P&J attended last night to snap some pictures of all the fun.

Much-anticipated sequel

Organiser Scott Miskelly was overwhelmed when he created a snowball fight event in jest on Monday afternoon and over 100 attended.

The festive event at Garioch Sports Centre proved so popular that they even demanded a round two.

The sequel took place at Strathburn park last night which even included music for fighters to enjoy.

‘It’s popularity just snowballed’

And the event last night turned out to be a “massive success”.

Scott said: “I must have had over 100 people message me since last night.

“The night was just awesome, it really was. There were 70-year-olds there, there were kids – it was just superb to see.

“You could say that the event snowballed.

“People in the town and influencers got involved, and the round-two event just grew arms and legs.

“We had a generator, lights and a PA system and it all came together really well – it’s almost like it was planned!”