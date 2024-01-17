Round two: More than 200 turn out in Inverurie for ‘biggest snowball fight in Scotland’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Round two: More than 200 turn out in Inverurie for ‘biggest snowball fight in Scotland’

Over 20 pictures as locals gather for fun in the snow.

By Graham Fleming and Darrell Benns
Inverurie snowball fight
Over 200 people turned out for round two of the event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

More than 200 people took part in round two of the ‘biggest snowball fight in Scotland’ in Inverurie.

The sequel to Monday night’s fun winter brawl took place at Strathburn Park next to Garioch Sports Centre.

Young and old alike once again braved the sub-zero temperatures to hurl the thick snow at each other which coated the Aberdeenshire town.

And the P&J attended last night to snap some pictures of all the fun.

Inverurie snowball fight
The floodlights at Strathburn Park were in use. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Inverurie snowball fight
Some got more creative than others in order to hold the maximum number of snowballs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Inverurie snowball fight
Snowball fight organisers from left, Debbie Mackay, Wray Thomson, Scott Miskelly and Roxanna Miskelly. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Inverurie snowball fight.
Some fluffy fighters were more suited to the cold than others. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Inverurie snowball fight.
Organiser Scott Miskelly claims last night was the ‘biggest snowball fight in Scotland’. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Inverurie snowball fight.
Things got heated, even in the low temperatures! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Inverurie snowball fight.
It was family fun at Strathburn park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Inverurie snowball fight.
Were you there last night? Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Inverurie snowball fight.
People of all ages got involved in the fun. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
More than 200 got involved in the carnage. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Organisers said the event brought the community together. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Snow was flying around from all angles. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Children showed up in colourful waterproofs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Little snowballs for little people. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
One snowball fighter winding up before launching. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Youngsters braved the chilly conditions in the name of good fun. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
This brave man goes glove free. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Hundreds of people gathered in the snow. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
There was no messing with this snowball-throwing duo. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Inverurie residents made the most of the conditions. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
One man was well-dressed for the occasion. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Much-anticipated sequel

Organiser Scott Miskelly was overwhelmed when he created a snowball fight event in jest on Monday afternoon and over 100 attended.

The festive event at Garioch Sports Centre proved so popular that they even demanded a round two.

The sequel took place at Strathburn park last night which even included music for fighters to enjoy.

‘It’s popularity just snowballed’

And the event last night turned out to be a “massive success”.

Scott said: “I must have had over 100 people message me since last night.

“The night was just awesome, it really was. There were 70-year-olds there, there were kids – it was just superb to see.

“You could say that the event snowballed.

“People in the town and influencers got involved, and the round-two event just grew arms and legs.

“We had a generator, lights and a PA system and it all came together really well – it’s almost like it was planned!”

