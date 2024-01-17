Exclusive: Inverness policeman accused of sexual and communications offences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Inverness policeman accused of sexual and communications offences

Police Constable Cameron Ross, 37, is currently suspended by Police Scotland and his court case is due to call at the High Court in Glasgow in March.

By Bryan Rutherford
Burnett Road Police station in Inverness.
Cameron Ross worked out of Burnett Road Police station in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson

An Inverness-based police officer has been arrested and charged in connection with “non-recent sexual and communications offences,” The Press and Journal can reveal.

Police Constable Cameron Ross first appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court in March 2023 and later at the High Court in Glasgow on November 20 last year.

The court case will next call on March 14, when a preliminary hearing into the charges will be held.

It’s understood that there were two separate Crown cases against PC Ross but they have since been merged into a single case.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed that “a 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with non-recent sexual and communications offences”.

Sex crimes-accused PC Cameron Ross previously worked in Stornoway

The officer is currently suspended, she added.

Ross, who is originally from Nairn, is believed to be stationed at Burnett Road police office in the Highland capital.

He has previously worked in the Western Isles as a trained dog handler.

During his time policing in and around Stornoway, Ross became well-known for his involvement in community activities.

His work included visiting schools with sniffer dog Ollie the Collie, the first police dog in the UK to be trained to detect drugs and firearms, as well as trace missing people.

