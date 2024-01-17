Exclusive: Inverness policeman accused of sexual and communications offences

An Inverness-based police officer has been arrested and charged in connection with “non-recent sexual and communications offences,” The Press and Journal can reveal.

Police Constable Cameron Ross first appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court in March 2023 and later at the High Court in Glasgow on November 20 last year.

The court case will next call on March 14, when a preliminary hearing into the charges will be held.

It’s understood that there were two separate Crown cases against PC Ross but they have since been merged into a single case.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed that “a 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with non-recent sexual and communications offences”.

Sex crimes-accused PC Cameron Ross previously worked in Stornoway

The officer is currently suspended, she added.

Ross, who is originally from Nairn, is believed to be stationed at Burnett Road police office in the Highland capital.

He has previously worked in the Western Isles as a trained dog handler.

During his time policing in and around Stornoway, Ross became well-known for his involvement in community activities.

His work included visiting schools with sniffer dog Ollie the Collie, the first police dog in the UK to be trained to detect drugs and firearms, as well as trace missing people.

