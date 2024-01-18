Fly-on-the-wall Brenda Page murder trial documentary set to air next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Fly-on-the-wall Brenda Page murder trial documentary set to air next week

Murder Trial: The Killing of Dr Brenda Page will give viewers front row seats as the case unfolds at the High Court in Aberdeen.

By Jenni Gee
Murder Trial: The Killing of Dr Brenda Page will air on BBC Scotland and BBC2 next week. Image Firecrest Films/Rita Ling
Murder Trial: The Killing of Dr Brenda Page will air on BBC Scotland and BBC2 next week. Image Firecrest Films/Rita Ling

A documentary charting the course of a High Court trial into one of Aberdeen’s most notorious cold cases is set to air next week.

BBC Scotland’s Murder Trial: The Killing of Dr Brenda Page will allow audiences a rare look inside the courtroom where Brenda’s ex-husband Christopher  Harrisson was finally tried – and found guilty more than four decades after her murder.

Harrisson had been the prime suspect since 1978, when 32-year-old Dr Page was discovered viciously battered to death inside her Aberdeen flat.

Harrisson – also known as Kit – was initially arrested on the same day Dr Page’s body was discovered but was released due to insufficient evidence.

He was re-arrested in February 2020 following the launch of a cold case investigation into the case in 2015.

Fly-on-the-wall cameras captured court case

Murder Trial: The Killing of Dr Brenda Page was made by Firecrest Films, a production company that previously documented the court proceedings of another of Scotland’s most notorious unsolved cases, the murders of Renee and Andrew MacRae.

Programme makers have been given “unparalleled access to Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team,” the firm’s website said.

Small, remotely-controlled cameras recorded evidence during the 13-day trial, which took place in Aberdeen last February.

The court heard how 32-year-old Brenda’s body was discovered sprawled across a bed at her Allan Street flat on July 14 1978.

The genetic scientist had been beaten with a heavy implement.

Christopher (Kit) Harrisson was tried for the murder of Dr Brenda Page at the High Court in Aberdeen.  Image: Firecrest Films/Rita Ling

The documentary will show the dramatic testimony of 82-year-old Harrisson, who took to the witness box and told the jury he was not a “Jekyll and Hyde” character.

The guilty verdict was returned on March 9 and Judge Lord Richardson sentenced Harrisson to life with a minimum period of 20 years before he would be eligible for parole.

• The first episode of Murder Trial: The Killing of Dr Brenda Page will air on the BBC Scotland channel at 10pm next Tuesday and on BBC2 on Thursday.

 

 

