Fly-on-the-wall Brenda Page murder trial documentary set to air next week

A documentary charting the course of a High Court trial into one of Aberdeen’s most notorious cold cases is set to air next week.

BBC Scotland’s Murder Trial: The Killing of Dr Brenda Page will allow audiences a rare look inside the courtroom where Brenda’s ex-husband Christopher Harrisson was finally tried – and found guilty more than four decades after her murder.

Harrisson had been the prime suspect since 1978, when 32-year-old Dr Page was discovered viciously battered to death inside her Aberdeen flat.

Harrisson – also known as Kit – was initially arrested on the same day Dr Page’s body was discovered but was released due to insufficient evidence.

He was re-arrested in February 2020 following the launch of a cold case investigation into the case in 2015.

Fly-on-the-wall cameras captured court case

Murder Trial: The Killing of Dr Brenda Page was made by Firecrest Films, a production company that previously documented the court proceedings of another of Scotland’s most notorious unsolved cases, the murders of Renee and Andrew MacRae.

Programme makers have been given “unparalleled access to Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team,” the firm’s website said.

Small, remotely-controlled cameras recorded evidence during the 13-day trial, which took place in Aberdeen last February.

The court heard how 32-year-old Brenda’s body was discovered sprawled across a bed at her Allan Street flat on July 14 1978.

The genetic scientist had been beaten with a heavy implement.

The documentary will show the dramatic testimony of 82-year-old Harrisson, who took to the witness box and told the jury he was not a “Jekyll and Hyde” character.

The guilty verdict was returned on March 9 and Judge Lord Richardson sentenced Harrisson to life with a minimum period of 20 years before he would be eligible for parole.

• The first episode of Murder Trial: The Killing of Dr Brenda Page will air on the BBC Scotland channel at 10pm next Tuesday and on BBC2 on Thursday.