Ross County complete loan deal for former Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson

Ross County have signed left back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on loan from Polish club Slask Wroclaw.

Borthwick-Jackson, who began his career with Manchester United, will spend the rest of the season with the Staggies.

The 26-year-old made 14 first team appearances for the Red Devils, making his breakthrough in 2015 under Louis van Gaal. He was also capped as an England youth international up to under-20 level.

During his time at Old Trafford he spent time out on loan at a number of clubs such as Leeds United, Wolves and Oldham Athletic – who he joined permanently in 2020.

Borthwick-Jackson went on to join Burton Albion in 2021, where he played alongside current Staggies defender Ryan Leak, and made 71 appearances in two seasons for the Brewers.

The Englishman made the switch to Slask Wroclaw last summer but has struggled for game time at the Polish Ekstraklasa outfit.

County manager Derek Adams said: “I am delighted Cameron has chosen to join us, he comes with a real pedigree and quality.

“He has experience playing at the very highest level and will be a great addition to the squad.”

Borthwick-Jackson becomes County’s fourth signing of the January transfer window, following the loan arrivals of George Wickens, Brandon Khela and Eli King.

He will provide extra competition at left back, following the departure of Ben Purrington to Exeter City last week.

All four players are in contention to feature when County host Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup fourth round on Saturday.