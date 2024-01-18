Ross County complete loan deal for former Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County complete loan deal for former Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson

Left back Borthwick-Jackson has joined on loan from Polish side Slask Wroclaw until the end of the season.

By Andy Skinner
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson in action for Manchester United. Image: PA
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson in action for Manchester United. Image: PA

Ross County have signed left back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on loan from Polish club Slask Wroclaw.

Borthwick-Jackson, who began his career with Manchester United, will spend the rest of the season with the Staggies.

The 26-year-old made 14 first team appearances for the Red Devils, making his breakthrough in 2015 under Louis van Gaal. He was also capped as an England youth international up to under-20 level.

During his time at Old Trafford he spent time out on loan at a number of clubs such as Leeds United, Wolves and Oldham Athletic – who he joined permanently in 2020.

Borthwick-Jackson went on to join Burton Albion in 2021, where he played alongside current Staggies defender Ryan Leak, and made 71 appearances in two seasons for the Brewers.

The Englishman made the switch to Slask Wroclaw last summer but has struggled for game time at the Polish Ekstraklasa outfit.

County manager Derek Adams said: “I am delighted Cameron has chosen to join us, he comes with a real pedigree and quality.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

“He has experience playing at the very highest level and will be a great addition to the squad.”

Borthwick-Jackson becomes County’s fourth signing of the January transfer window, following the loan arrivals of George Wickens, Brandon Khela and Eli King.

He will provide extra competition at left back, following the departure of Ben Purrington to Exeter City last week.

All four players are in contention to feature when County host Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup fourth round on Saturday.

