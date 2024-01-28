Aberdeen crack dealers dressed as carers to go undetected in community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen crack dealers dressed as carers to go undetected in community

Alliohe Booalew and Agnes Chukwudi appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where they pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine in Aberdeen.

By David McPhee
Agnes Chukwudi and Alliohe Booalew admitted selling drugs around Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Agnes Chukwudi and Alliohe Booalew admitted selling drugs around Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

Two people have admitted their involvement in a crack cocaine operation that saw them dress as carers to avoid detection by the police.

Alliohe Booalew and Agnes Chukwudi appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where they pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine at a number of locations across Aberdeen.

As police officers swooped on the pair in the west of of the city, more than £5,000 worth of the class A drug was discovered in a blue bag, while Booalew, 46, was found in possession of nine mobile phones.

The Press and Journal understands they dressed as carers in order to go about their illegal activity without arousing suspicion in the up-market community where they were caught.

Drugs found under kitchen sink

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told the court that police received intelligence that drugs were being kept at a property on Forest Avenue, Aberdeen, where Chukwudi, 35, was the registered tenant.

On April 27 2020, police raided the property and, with the help of a drug detection dog, found around 29 grams of cocaine hidden underneath the kitchen sink.

Two mobile phones were also recovered during the search, one of which showed the user had been in contact with Booalew.

The total value of the cocaine recovered was £4,420.

Weeks later, on May 12, Booalew and another male were seen entering his address on Morningfield Road, Aberdeen.

The two men were later spotted on Hamilton Drive with the other male holding a blue, weighted carrier bag.

Booalaw approached a parked car and handed an item to the passenger before the two men walked on again.

The occupants of that car were traced and found to be in possession of three wraps of cocaine.

Police then followed Booalew and the other male as they walked down Desswood Place.

Alliohe Booalew was arrested on Desswood Place, Aberdeen. Image: Google.

They detained Booalew and during a search, recovered a mobile phone in his jacket on which he had contacted Chukwudi.

“The other male was also apprehended and at this time he was in possession of a blue carrier bag containing a sealed Alpen cereal box with £13,000 cash inside,” Mr Townsend said.

“The accused (Booalew) was subsequently arrested regarding being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and conveyed to Kittybrewster Police Office.

“Later, same day, a drugs search warrant was executed at his address on Morningfield Road. A number of items were seized.”

During that search they found cocaine with a maximum street value of £910, scales, cling film and nine mobile phones.

In the dock, Booalew and Chukwudi each pleaded guilty to one charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

‘He is on an arc of redemption’

Booalew’s defence solicitor Kelly Duling stated that while her client “does not demure the the seriousness” of the charge, she pointed out that it “was of some age”.

She said that Booalew – who has previously served a four-year sentence for drug dealing – has “great remorse for the impact his offending has had on his family” and “wants to make amends”.

Ms Duling added that a further period of custody would have a “devastating impact” on Booalew’s mental health.

“He is on an arc of redemption,” Ms Duling stated.

Chukwudi’s solicitor, David Sutherland, pointed out that his client was in a “completely different situation” with no previous convictions and her involvement being to a lesser extent.

Sheriff Christine McCrossan sentenced Chukwudi, of Shakespeare Walk, London, to a community payback order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

However, she said she did not feel Booalew had “given a frank account” of his financial circumstances.

Sheriff McCrossan deferred sentence on Booalew, of Anderson Drive, Aberdeen,  in order to get further information and for a psychiatric report to be carried out.

