Two women in court on assault charges after man seriously hurt in Tillydrone disturbance

Two women have appeared in court after an alleged disturbance at a property in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen led to a man being seriously injured.

Tracey Quantrell, 52, and 18-year-old Ellee Doran – both from Aberdeen – appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

They each face a single charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life.

A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital following the incident at the city’s Hayton Road just before midnight on Friday January 26.

Quantrell and Doran both made no plea before being committed for further examination and released on bail.

Tracey Quantrell and Ellee Doran are due back in court following Tillydrone ‘disturbance’

A third person – a 22-year-old man – has been liberated pending further enquiries.

In the aftermath of the “disturbance”, a police presence remained in the area, with officers guarding cordons around the scene, including outside some of the street’s houses.

Police tape was also strewn across a back path that leads to a car park and Alexander Terrace.

At the time, a police spokeswoman said: “At around 11.55pm on Friday January 26, we were called to a report of a disturbance at a property on Hayton Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and a 38-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Quantrell and Doran will reappear in court on a date that is still to be confirmed.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.