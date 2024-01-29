Ross County chief: Only spectacular offer will lead to early Yan Dhanda exit

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson insists only a “spectacular” offer will see Yan Dhanda leave the Dingwall club before the end of the season.

Widespread reports on Monday suggested Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts have reached a pre-contract agreement with the 25-year-old, who is out of contract this summer, with the Jambos thought to be keen try to land him early.

Figures of £100,000 have been bandied about in relation to the price wanted by the Staggies which would lead to the former Swansea creator moving before the closure of the winter window on Thursday night.

No offers for Dhanda this month

While a pre-contract deal may well have been struck between Hearts and Dhanda, County CEO Ferguson insists his club are determined to keep the player as they bid to climb from 11th place – starting at rock-bottom Livingston on Tuesday.

He said: “As things stand, Yan is still a Ross County player and will be for the remainder of the season unless a spectacular offer comes in.

“We have not received any transfer offers for the player this month.

“Any pre-contract agreement is between the player and any interested club.”

Dhanda’s form, including six goals and nine assists last season, saw him linked to a clutch of clubs in Scotland and England, with Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Ipswich Town said to be the main chasers.

Moving towards the current transfer window, Hearts emerged as the strong candidates to land the ex-Liverpool youth player, who joined Ross County in 2022 from Swansea when signed by previous manager Malky Mackay.

Three loan midfielders have come in

In the closing days before the market shuts, Jambos boss Steven Naismith is understood to be keen to secure the player’s services as soon as possible, with the Gorgie club in a strong position, 10 points clear of Kilmarnock in third spot.

County boss Derek Adams, whose side went down bravely by a single goal to champions and leaders Celtic at the weekend, will be desperate to retain his star man in the middle.

Adams has brought in midfielders Brandon Khela, 18, on loan from Birmingham City, and Eli King, 21, on loan from Cardiff City, while ex-Aberdeen loanee Teddy Jenks boosts that area of the park by signing on loan from Forest Green.

However, Adams will know County are a seen as a stronger side with Dhanda, who has played 25 times this season, in the thick of the action.