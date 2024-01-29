Ross County chief: Only spectacular offer will lead to early Yan Dhanda exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County chief: Only spectacular offer will lead to early Yan Dhanda exit

Staggies CEO Steven Ferguson insists the Dingwall club are determined to keep their midfield ace until the summer amid Hearts deal reports.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson insists only a “spectacular” offer will see Yan Dhanda leave the Dingwall club before the end of the season.

Widespread reports on Monday suggested Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts have reached a pre-contract agreement with the 25-year-old, who is out of contract this summer, with the Jambos thought to be keen try to land him early.

Figures of £100,000 have been bandied about in relation to the price wanted by the Staggies which would lead to the former Swansea creator moving before the closure of the winter window on Thursday night.

Yan Dhanda in action against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
Yan Dhanda in action against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.

No offers for Dhanda this month

While a pre-contract deal may well have been struck between Hearts and Dhanda, County CEO Ferguson insists his club are determined to keep the player as they bid to climb from 11th place – starting at rock-bottom Livingston on Tuesday.

He said: “As things stand, Yan is still a Ross County player and will be for the remainder of the season unless a spectacular offer comes in.

“We have not received any transfer offers for the player this month.

“Any pre-contract agreement is between the player and any interested club.”

Dhanda’s form, including six goals and nine assists last season, saw him linked to a clutch of clubs in Scotland and England, with Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Ipswich Town said to be the main chasers.

Moving towards the current transfer window, Hearts emerged as the strong candidates to land the ex-Liverpool youth player, who joined Ross County in 2022 from Swansea when signed by previous manager Malky Mackay.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

Three loan midfielders have come in

In the closing days before the market shuts, Jambos boss Steven Naismith is understood to be keen to secure the player’s services as soon as possible, with the Gorgie club in a strong position, 10 points clear of Kilmarnock in third spot.

County boss Derek Adams, whose side went down bravely by a single goal to champions and leaders Celtic at the weekend, will be desperate to retain his star man in the middle.

Adams has brought in midfielders Brandon Khela, 18, on loan from Birmingham City,  and Eli King, 21, on loan from Cardiff City, while ex-Aberdeen loanee Teddy Jenks boosts that area of the park by signing on loan from Forest Green.

However, Adams will know County are a seen as a stronger side with Dhanda, who has played 25 times this season, in the thick of the action.

