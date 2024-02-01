Man caught with throwing dart admits offensive weapon charge

An Inverness man who was caught carrying an “adapted” throwing dart for protection has admitted an offensive weapons charge.

James Wilson, 43, was searched by police who spotted him standing in the road with his arms outstretched making comments towards their vehicle.

When officers found the single dart, which had been wrapped in sticky tape, in his back pocket, he told them he had it for “protection”.

Wilson admitted a single charge of having an offensive weapon at a public place at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank it was around 11pm on December 29 2021 when police on mobile patrol in Lochalsh Court spotted Wilson.

She said: “Their attention was drawn to the accused standing on the roadway with his arms outstretched making inaudible comments toward the police vehicle.”

Officers approached and spoke with Wilson and it was decided that, due to his demeanour, a search should be carried out.

James Wilson found with ‘pointed article’ in pocket

Ms Hood said the dart was discovered in his right rear jeans pocket.

She said: “This was inspected and found to be a throwing dart wrapped totally in sellotape with a removable cap covering the point.

“The accused freely stated: ‘I’ve got it for my own protection, I was jumped outside my home address in Brown Street a few days ago, that’s why I’m carrying it.”

Solicitor Clare Russell, for Wilson, asked the sheriff to defer sentencing on the case – which was agreed.

Sheriff Cruickshank called for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and ordered the forfeiture of the dart.

The case will call again next month.