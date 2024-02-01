Luxury Elgin bedding firm Ava Innes wins funding for global expansion

Elgin-based luxury bedding brand Ava Innes has completed a successful funding round as it targets global expansion.

Business owner Joan Johnston described the investment as a “pivotal” moment.

Ava Innes is well known for its cashmere-filled duvet fabric.

Ms Johnston, who started the company in 2019, spent nearly three years of trials and testing to come up with the perfect product which was awarded a patent in 2021.

Her unique duvets are made using raw material which tends to be discarded in the production of luxury cashmere products such as jumpers and scarves.

‘Maximise global interest’

Ms Johnston, who previously worked at Johnstons of Elgin, started her business by buying a tonne of the fibre from Afghanistan – enough to make 600 duvets.

Now she’s looking towards targeting an overseas market.

She said the £168,000 funding from Kelvin Capital and Scottish Enterprise would propel the brand forward.

She said: “Ava Innes helps people to sleep better naturally, with our unique patented cashmere and wool duvet.

“The superior sleeping experience has contributed to Ava Innes’ rising popularity combined with our commitment to placing the highest sustainable standards at the heart of the company is continuing to resonate with consumers across the world.

“The infusion of investment capital marks a pivotal moment for the company.

“It will allow us to maximise global interest and presence, enhance our product offerings, and further champion sustainability in the luxury bedding industry, all made within the UK.”

Adding experience to board

In a bid to further bolster the business into both the consumer and luxury hospitality market there has been two new appointment to the board.

Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne, founder of Genius Foods and chairwoman of Scotland

Food & Drink joins alongside Craig Samuel, GlobalScot and advisor to

several UK and US based start-ups, who comes in as company chairman.

The Ava Innes product range also includes Scottish wool pillows, cashmere accessories and restful gifts.

Kerry Sharp, from Scottish Enterprise, said: “Encouraging innovative firms such as Elgin-based Ava Innes to commercialise and scale is a priority for Scottish Enterprise.

“This funding will allow founder Joan Johnston to deliver potential growth opportunities and scale the sustainable products business.”