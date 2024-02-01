Luxury Elgin bedding firm Ava Innes wins funding for global expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Luxury Elgin bedding firm Ava Innes wins funding for global expansion

Owner Joan Johnston started her business by importing a tonne of the fibre from Afghanistan – enough for 600 duvets.

By Kelly Wilson
Ava Innes founder Joan Johnston has secured investment for her Elgin-based business.
Elgin-based luxury bedding brand Ava Innes has completed a successful funding round as it targets global expansion.

Business owner Joan Johnston described the investment as a “pivotal” moment.

Ava Innes is well known for its cashmere-filled duvet fabric.

Ms Johnston, who started the company in 2019, spent nearly three years of trials and testing to come up with the perfect product which was awarded a patent in 2021.

Her unique duvets are made using raw material which tends to be discarded in the production of luxury cashmere products such as jumpers and scarves.

‘Maximise global interest’

Ms Johnston, who previously worked at Johnstons of Elgin, started her business by buying a tonne of the fibre from Afghanistan – enough to make 600 duvets.

Now she’s looking towards targeting an overseas market.

She said the £168,000 funding from Kelvin Capital and Scottish Enterprise would propel the brand forward.

Ava Innes product. Supplied by Joan Johnston

She said: “Ava Innes helps people to sleep better naturally, with our unique patented cashmere and wool duvet.

“The superior sleeping experience has contributed to Ava Innes’ rising popularity combined with our commitment to placing the highest sustainable standards at the heart of the company is continuing to resonate with consumers across the world.

“The infusion of investment capital marks a pivotal moment for the company.

“It will allow us to maximise global interest and presence, enhance our product offerings, and further champion sustainability in the luxury bedding industry, all made within the UK.”

Adding experience to board

In a bid to further bolster the business into both the consumer and luxury hospitality market there has been two new appointment to the board.

Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne, founder of Genius Foods and chairwoman of Scotland
Food & Drink joins alongside Craig Samuel, GlobalScot and advisor to
several UK and US based start-ups, who comes in as company chairman.

The Ava Innes product range also includes Scottish wool pillows, cashmere accessories and restful gifts.

Kerry Sharp, from Scottish Enterprise, said: “Encouraging innovative firms such as Elgin-based Ava Innes to commercialise and scale is a priority for Scottish Enterprise.

“This funding will allow founder Joan Johnston to deliver potential growth opportunities and scale the sustainable products business.”

