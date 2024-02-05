Five men in court after police seize more than £1.2 million of cannabis in raids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Five men in court after police seize more than £1.2 million of cannabis in raids

The cannabis farms were discovered at properties in Aberdeen and Auchterless after police executed search warrants.

By Ewan Cameron
Flower bud of cannabis Satival
Police seized a large quantity of cannabis during the raids in Aberdeen and Auchterless last week.

Five men have appeared in court after more than £1.2 million of cannabis was seized in police operations around the north-east.

Officers raided a property near Turriff last week and discovered what they described as a “large-scale” cannabis operation worth an estimated £1.1 million.

Following the Auchterless operation, 38-year-old Nerijus Jurgaitis was taken into custody and charged with drug offences.

He appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing charges of being concerned in the production and supply of drugs.

Jurgaitis, whose address was given as Aberdeenshire, made no plea and was released on bail.

A police spokesman said: “A cannabis cultivation worth an estimated street value of £1,100,000 has been discovered in Turriff.

“On Tuesday January 30 officers were alerted to a possible cultivation at a property in the Auchterless area.

“Following a search, a large-scale operation was found.”

Second police raid

Two days later, on Thursday February 1, police executed a search warrant at premises in the Martin’s Lane area of Aberdeen city centre and found a cannabis farm and drugs with an estimated street value of £100,000.

The raid took place at around 9.35am and four men were arrested and appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with being concerned in the production and supply of drugs.

Thanh Ngo, 22, Lich Nguyen, 36, Phong Nguyen, 20, and Thinh Nguyen, 35, all of no fixed abode, made no plea and were remanded in custody.

Following the city centre seizure, Sergeant Mark Rennie, of the Safer Cities Unit in Aberdeen, said: “This recovery highlights that Police Scotland is committed to tackling serious and organised crime and bringing those responsible for the manufacture and supply of illegal substances to justice.”

More from Crime & Courts

Buses parked at Elgin bus station.
Demand for stronger protections for bus drivers after death of Stagecoach worker in Elgin
A police car outside the kincorth property
Police at Kincorth property after baby boy dies
A photo of Faggots (meatballs), Chips And Peas, which a man in aberdeen was claiming he was referring to when using the homophobic slur
Abusive Aberdeen man claims he was talking about meatballs not being homophobic
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen pensioner, 71, bombarded ex with chilling threats
A drug raid being carried out in Aberdeen.
Cannabis factory worth £1.1 million shut down near Turriff
Police seized a large quantity of cannabis during the raids in Aberdeen and Auchterless last week.
Dingwall man spared jail after threatening behaviour towards new mum
Police seized a large quantity of cannabis during the raids in Aberdeen and Auchterless last week.
Weekend court roll – stripper's sex attacks and a paedophile teacher
Headteacher Anna Royle was found guilty of drink-driving after a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen headteacher found guilty of drink-driving - for the SECOND time
Domestic abuser survivors Lorna Buchanan and Mattison May.
'He no longer holds any power over me': Survivors open up about life after…
A photo of Keith Rollinson and a photo of floral tributes
Bus driver who died in Elgin incident named by police