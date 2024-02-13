Parents of mauled toddler urge police to find missing dog as force apologises for investigation failures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parents of mauled toddler urge police to find missing dog as force apologises for investigation failures

The Press and Journal can reveal that the toddler's parents made a formal complaint to Police Scotland about their handling of the horrifying incident and have received a formal apology.

By David McPhee
Danger dog Benji's current whereabouts are unknown.
Police Scotland has issued an apology to the parents of a toddler who was horrifically mauled by a Staffie after their initial investigations found no evidence of criminality.

The 20-month-old girl was pounced on by the Staffordshire terrier cross, called Benji, during a family birthday party and she has been left with permanent scars.

Despite reporting the incident to Police Scotland, nobody was charged over the incident and Benji went on to attack a second person less than two months later.

It was only after that second attack that police reinvestigated the birthday party attack and two people were prosecuted.

Last week Laura Simmers, 40, and her daughter Sarah Simmers, 19, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and were banned from keeping dogs after they admitted being in charge of Benji at the time of the attacks.

Police admit dog attack probe ‘fell short’ of standards

An internal investigation found the inquiry “fell short of the standards expected”  after officers “failed to obtain accounts from other relevant witnesses”.

The force also apologised for the delays and lack of contact as the family sought to have the dog attack investigated.

The little girl’s parents today called for the police to launch a second investigation to find the dangerous dog.

It was revealed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Benji’s whereabouts as currently unknown after he was sold to a stranger in secret.

“That dog is going to kill someone,” the girl’s mum said, adding that when she rushed her daughter to hospital she was “under the impression that the dog was going to be destroyed”.

“We’ve said from day one, if that dog is destroyed, we’ll leave it. And now we find out the dog has been sold to some man in a field.

“[My daughter] has been completely let down.”

A child was attacked by a Staffie at a family birthday party.

Mum carried out her own investigation as police failed to act

“The dog should have been immediately taken away [by the authorities], but none of that was done,” the girl’s dad said.

“It shouldn’t be on the owners. The police should have control of that dog immediately – there’s no justice here.”

It is understood that police investigated four attacks involving the same dog – the two incidents that appeared in court, one where charges were dropped and a fourth involving an Asda delivery driver that took place nine months to a year before the birthday party attack.

That latter incident was only brought to the police’s attention because the toddler’s mum carried out her own inquiries.

“I knew there was proof, I just needed to find it,” she said.

“All of it started unravelling because I kept pushing it. I knew that it wasn’t the first time the dog had done that.”

Sarah Simmers, left and Laura Simmers, right. Centre: the child Benji attacked.

Police apologise to parents about handling of case

Following a nine-month wait for answers, the police accepted that “not all lines of enquiry were conducted” and “only select witnesses” were interviewed.

Similarly, not all statements were taken from those witnesses who were interviewed, which they accepted had “diluted” the accuracy of the information gathered and resulted in an officer “basing his decisions on incomplete facts”.

The child’s mother was given a formal apology on this issue as well as for her complaint that police officers provided a “lack of contact” through the investigation.

The toddler’s mum believes it was because of the police’s inaction that allowed the dog’s owner – Laura Simmers’ other daughter – to take it into a field and sell it for commercial gain.

“We were told it would be up to the police to find out where the dog is, but they have already proved themselves to be quite incompetent, so if they have found it in two years, they’re certainly not looking for it now,” the toddler’s mother said.

The child’s father added: “There could be another incident. There could be a fatality the next time.

“The only way the police would have acted was if [my daughter] had been killed – it’s that simple.”

Police Scotland response

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Enquiries were carried out into an incident involving a dog at a property on Burnbutts Crescent, Aberdeen, around 4.25pm on Sunday, 27 February, 2022. At that time, no criminality was established however the dog warden was advised.

“A further report was made about the same dog on Saturday, 23 April, 2022 and enquiries were carried out.

“A 39-year-old woman was subsequently reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the incident on Sunday, 27 February, 2022 and a 17-year-old female was reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the incident on Saturday, 23 April, 2022.

“A complaint was received in March 2022 and an apology was issued in relation to aspects of the initial investigation.”

Police Scotland was also asked what investigations are ongoing to find the dangerous dog but they did not respond to our questions.

Aberdeen City Council’s Dog Warden Service has been contacted for comment.

