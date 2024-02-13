Parents of mauled toddler urge police to find missing dog as force apologises for investigation failures

Police Scotland has issued an apology to the parents of a toddler who was horrifically mauled by a Staffie after their initial investigations found no evidence of criminality.

The 20-month-old girl was pounced on by the Staffordshire terrier cross, called Benji, during a family birthday party and she has been left with permanent scars.

Despite reporting the incident to Police Scotland, nobody was charged over the incident and Benji went on to attack a second person less than two months later.

It was only after that second attack that police reinvestigated the birthday party attack and two people were prosecuted.

Last week Laura Simmers, 40, and her daughter Sarah Simmers, 19, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and were banned from keeping dogs after they admitted being in charge of Benji at the time of the attacks.

Police admit dog attack probe ‘fell short’ of standards

The Press and Journal can reveal that the toddler’s parents made a formal complaint to Police Scotland about their handling of the incident and have received a formal apology.

An internal investigation found the inquiry “fell short of the standards expected” after officers “failed to obtain accounts from other relevant witnesses”.

The force also apologised for the delays and lack of contact as the family sought to have the dog attack investigated.

The little girl’s parents today called for the police to launch a second investigation to find the dangerous dog.

It was revealed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Benji’s whereabouts as currently unknown after he was sold to a stranger in secret.

“That dog is going to kill someone,” the girl’s mum said, adding that when she rushed her daughter to hospital she was “under the impression that the dog was going to be destroyed”.

“We’ve said from day one, if that dog is destroyed, we’ll leave it. And now we find out the dog has been sold to some man in a field.

“[My daughter] has been completely let down.”

Mum carried out her own investigation as police failed to act

“The dog should have been immediately taken away [by the authorities], but none of that was done,” the girl’s dad said.

“It shouldn’t be on the owners. The police should have control of that dog immediately – there’s no justice here.”

It is understood that police investigated four attacks involving the same dog – the two incidents that appeared in court, one where charges were dropped and a fourth involving an Asda delivery driver that took place nine months to a year before the birthday party attack.

That latter incident was only brought to the police’s attention because the toddler’s mum carried out her own inquiries.

“I knew there was proof, I just needed to find it,” she said.

“All of it started unravelling because I kept pushing it. I knew that it wasn’t the first time the dog had done that.”

Police apologise to parents about handling of case

Following a nine-month wait for answers, the police accepted that “not all lines of enquiry were conducted” and “only select witnesses” were interviewed.

Similarly, not all statements were taken from those witnesses who were interviewed, which they accepted had “diluted” the accuracy of the information gathered and resulted in an officer “basing his decisions on incomplete facts”.

The child’s mother was given a formal apology on this issue as well as for her complaint that police officers provided a “lack of contact” through the investigation.

The toddler’s mum believes it was because of the police’s inaction that allowed the dog’s owner – Laura Simmers’ other daughter – to take it into a field and sell it for commercial gain.

“We were told it would be up to the police to find out where the dog is, but they have already proved themselves to be quite incompetent, so if they have found it in two years, they’re certainly not looking for it now,” the toddler’s mother said.

The child’s father added: “There could be another incident. There could be a fatality the next time.

“The only way the police would have acted was if [my daughter] had been killed – it’s that simple.”

Police Scotland response

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Enquiries were carried out into an incident involving a dog at a property on Burnbutts Crescent, Aberdeen, around 4.25pm on Sunday, 27 February, 2022. At that time, no criminality was established however the dog warden was advised.

“A further report was made about the same dog on Saturday, 23 April, 2022 and enquiries were carried out.

“A 39-year-old woman was subsequently reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the incident on Sunday, 27 February, 2022 and a 17-year-old female was reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the incident on Saturday, 23 April, 2022.

“A complaint was received in March 2022 and an apology was issued in relation to aspects of the initial investigation.”

Police Scotland was also asked what investigations are ongoing to find the dangerous dog but they did not respond to our questions.

Aberdeen City Council’s Dog Warden Service has been contacted for comment.

