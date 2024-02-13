Aberdeen Women’s Laura Holden on progress made in ACL recovery after getting knee surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Women’s Laura Holden on progress made in ACL recovery after getting knee surgery

The midfielder sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage in September - in just her seventh Dons appearance.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women midfielder Laura Holden.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Laura Holden. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women midfielder Laura Holden feels like she is one step closer to getting her life back following knee surgery.

The 23-year-old sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in September – in what was only her seventh appearance after signing for the Dons in the summer.

Following a near three-month “limbo” waiting for surgery, Holden went under the knife in Edinburgh in late December, beginning her journey to get back on the pitch.

“The journey has definitely started now,” said Holden. “To get knee surgery out of the way was just a big relief.

“At first you are in a little bit of limbo waiting for that date, but now I’ve had it I can kick on and look forward to doing my rehab. It just means I am a day closer to getting back on the pitch.

“I’m not sure what the rehab is going to look like, week to week, going forward, but now it’s about building the strength up in my muscles after being in a brace for six weeks.

Aberdeen Women midfielder Laura Holden in action in a SWPL match against Montrose.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Laura Holden in action in a SWPL match against Montrose. Image: Shutterstock.

“The five-month mark after surgery is when I would be looking to get back running, but what that looks like – if it’s just running in straight lines – I don’t know.

“I haven’t been able to do a lot and there’s been no weight-bearing, but this last week is the first I’ve been able to walk without crutches, so it is a big step.

“I’ve been able to get back driving now, so I feel like I am starting to get my life back a bit.”

ACL injury has affected Laura Holden’s ‘whole life’

Holden, who moved to up Aberdeen from Bristol, was keen to stress the effects of such a serious knee injury go beyond not being able to play football.

“It has been so difficult,” added Holden. “It has been a lot of strain on my partner, but I wouldn’t have been able to do what I’ve done and be where I am without him.

“It’s been hard, but, at the same time, it is what needed to be done and now I can start to look forward and build from there.

“It has affected my whole life.

“People take for granted walking up stairs or walking anywhere without having to put a brace on and get your crutches ready.

“I don’t want anyone to have to go through it, but the injury has really opened my eyes – and if it is to happen to someone it’s important they realise how much it is going to impact you in different aspects of your life.”

Although she has not been able to play her part on the pitch, still being involved with the squad has been vital for the midfielder’s mindset in recovery.

Laura Holden in action for Aberdeen Women in a SWPL match against Hamilton Accies.
Laura Holden in action with her Aberdeen Women team-mates. Image: Shutterstock.

Since doing her ACL, Holden, even when she was in a brace and on crutches, still goes to training and travels home and away with the Dons.

“I go to every training session because I don’t want to not be around it,” said Holden.

“The girls know that and when I’m there I just want to be a part of the team like normal and that has helped me massively with my mental health.

“I’m not the type of person to shy away and shut myself in a room and not talk to anyone. I very much want to be a part of the team and help out in any sort of way that I can.

“I’ve got my own little jobs from the coaches that I do. Just like writing the set-pieces up on the laminates and hanging the kits up – it is just little things that keeps me going.”

