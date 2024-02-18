Danger driver hit 85mph as he raced through Cults

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Danger driver hit 85mph as he raced through Cults

David Singleton was almost triple the 30mph speed limit as he sped through built-up areas on North Deeside Road.

By Danny McKay
David Singleton was clocked at 85mph on North Deeside Road, Cults.
David Singleton was clocked at 85mph on North Deeside Road, Cults. Image: DC Thomson

An Aberdeen man has been banned from driving after police caught him going almost triple the speed limit.

David Singleton hit 85mph as he sped through built-up areas on North Deeside Road near Cults – a 30mph zone.

Fortunately, the incident happened just before 6am and the roads were quiet.

But unfortunately for the 23-year-old, while most people were still in their beds, the police were not.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police were on mobile patrol on North Deeside Road early in the morning of August 27.

They noticed Singleton driving in front of them “obviously in excess of the speed limit”.

Police accelerated to close the gap and noted Singleton reached 85mph at one point.

Singleton also crossed the centre line of the road at one point and failed to notice the police car tailing him.

When he did finally spot them he immediately slowed down and, when signalled to, pulled over.

‘I think you were very lucky on this occasion’

Singleton, of Newburgh Circle, Aberdeen, pled guilty to dangerous driving.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said: “It’s accepted his driving was well below the standard expected of a reasonably competent motorist.

“He accepts there was potential danger to other road users.”

Mr Kelly said the incident happened “very early on a Sunday morning” and that there was no other traffic at the time.

The solicitor added: “He is, in all other respects, a law-abiding young man.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston warned Singleton: “I think you were very lucky on this occasion no harm was caused to members of the public.”

She fined him £640 and banned him from driving for a year.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

