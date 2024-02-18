Danger driver hit 85mph as he raced through Cults

An Aberdeen man has been banned from driving after police caught him going almost triple the speed limit.

David Singleton hit 85mph as he sped through built-up areas on North Deeside Road near Cults – a 30mph zone.

Fortunately, the incident happened just before 6am and the roads were quiet.

But unfortunately for the 23-year-old, while most people were still in their beds, the police were not.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police were on mobile patrol on North Deeside Road early in the morning of August 27.

They noticed Singleton driving in front of them “obviously in excess of the speed limit”.

Police accelerated to close the gap and noted Singleton reached 85mph at one point.

Singleton also crossed the centre line of the road at one point and failed to notice the police car tailing him.

When he did finally spot them he immediately slowed down and, when signalled to, pulled over.

‘I think you were very lucky on this occasion’

Singleton, of Newburgh Circle, Aberdeen, pled guilty to dangerous driving.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said: “It’s accepted his driving was well below the standard expected of a reasonably competent motorist.

“He accepts there was potential danger to other road users.”

Mr Kelly said the incident happened “very early on a Sunday morning” and that there was no other traffic at the time.

The solicitor added: “He is, in all other respects, a law-abiding young man.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston warned Singleton: “I think you were very lucky on this occasion no harm was caused to members of the public.”

She fined him £640 and banned him from driving for a year.

