Serial killer-obsessed schoolboy caught in Moray with ‘murder kit’ as he hunted for girl to kill

A warped schoolboy was caught in Moray with a “murder kit” amid plans to kill a teenage girl he was obsessed with.

The 16-year-old stashed an airgun, shovel, wrench, duct tape and rope in the boot of a car as he went hunting for his former friend in Moray in March last year.

The boy – who had a fascination with horror films, serial killers and bondage – was only halted when his own mother became aware of his disturbing intentions.

He went on to state he “did not care about the consequences” of what he planned to carry out.

It led to the teenager appearing in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of acting in a disorderly manner and having the weapons with intent to “assault and murder” the 16-year-old girl.

The boy – currently detained at St Mary’s secure unit in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire – will be sentenced at a later date.

Neither child can be identified due to their ages.

Boy had ‘obsession’ with killers

They had been in regular touch, but had drifted apart in later years.

The boy was said to have developed an “unhealthy fixation” at how their friendship ended.

In 2022, his mum contacted a psychologist due to his fascination in horror films and true crime.

A friend also noticed that he had an “obsession” in killers and bondage photography.

It was around this time he spoke of “passing thoughts” of harming the girl, but had dismissed them.

On March 7 last year, he then suddenly appeared at her workplace only to find it was already closed for the night.

Days later, the boy’s murder plans were exposed when he drove to meet his mum.

He took her out to the car and admitted he had been looking for the girl.

Mum called police over son’s disturbing thoughts

Prosecutor Erin Campbell told the court: “He claimed he wanted to harm her and that he planned it out in his head.

“He showed her the items in the car which he said were to help him carry out his plan.

“His mum noted a garden shovel, a wrench and duct tape within the vehicle.”

The woman initially contacted medics about her son’s “dark and intrusive thoughts”. The firearm, scope attachment and rope were then discovered.

The boy admitted he had earlier gone looking for the girl.

When asked his intentions, the teenager confessed: “To kill her.”

The youth claimed that he “wanted to actually do it” and “did not care about the consequences.”

He later stated to a psychologist that he had kept his fixation with the girl hidden to avoid anyone stopping him.

Miss Campbell told the hearing: “He said something ‘clicked’ and considered what it would be like to actually murder someone.

“He said he did not hate the girl but that she had gone down in his estimation.

“As he no longer cared for her, she would be less of a problem to kill.

“He said that night he went to the woods to carry out a dry run and took tools such as a wrench to kill her and a shovel with him.”

No remorse

The teenager added that it caused him no remorse and drove to where she worked to wait on her.

He stated that he “missed the opportunity to act” and went home.

The boy said he was back the following day with the tools but she was not there.

Miss Campbell: “He stated he understood there would be consequences if he carried out the plan and was prepared to face them.

“He knew the plan was wrong but would not say that he would not carry it out, only that he knew people would prevent him from doing so.”

The court heard it was concluded he had formed a “thought-through and rationalised plan to commit murder”.

Miss Campbell: “It appeared that he was not remorseful, but rather regretted missing his window of opportunity to carry out his plan.”

The boy was later held pending an appearance at Elgin Sheriff Court.

Miss Campbell: “While in a cell there, he spelled out the name of the girl on a bench with rolled up pieces of paper.

“He went on to use the paper to create an image of a firearm on the cell floor.”

The boy also pleaded guilty to possession of the weapon with intent to cause the girl to believe unlawful violence would be used.

The hearing was told the teenager has been diagnosed with high-functioning autistic spectrum disorder.

Lord Matthews adjourned the case for reports.

He stated: “In the circumstances, this is a very worrying and anxious matter.”