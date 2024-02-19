Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash spotted hunting for Loch Ness monster on ‘magical’ weekend campervan holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash spotted hunting for Loch Ness monster on ‘magical’ weekend campervan holiday

The TV couple couldn't hide their love for the Highlands on their latest trip.

By Graham Fleming
Stacey and Joe next to the camper-van.
Stacey and Joe travelled up via a camper-van. Image: Stacey Solomon via Instagram.

Tv couple Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash were spotted on a hunt for the Loch Ness monster this weekend.

The two I’m A Celebrity Winners took a surprise trip to the highlands tourist spot in a campervan yesterday.

Stacey, 35, said she was surprised to fall asleep in Essex and open her eyes to the “magical” Scottish scenery.

Swash family
The whole family enjoyed a “magical” journey to Loch Ness. Image: Stacey Solomon via Instagram.

ITV2 presenter and husband Joe, 42, whisked her and their five children on a mystery tour on with the destination unknown to her.

Being described as the “craziest adventure ever,” Solomon penned on Instagram that she awoke to spend the day in Inverness, and eventually Loch Ness to hunt for the mystical monster.

Taking a boat into the calm waters of the loch yesterday to enjoy the sights, she also said “washing up bottles and making cups of tea is much better while looking out at Loch Ness – it’s so magical”.

Stacey also went on to hike, and snap a photo outside Fort Augustus before curtailing the trip due to being “absolutely knackered”.

Joe and Stacey
Stacey was whisked off on a surprise outing. Image: Joe Swash via Instagram.

‘I don’t think I’ve ever felt so free’

The trip was documented on the 2010 X-Factor third place runner up’s Instagram page and story.

Writing on a new post, she said: “This is the craziest adventure ever – five kids, one me, one Joe Swash & a caravan.

“I fell asleep somewhere in Essex & woke up looking for the Loch Ness monster –  Joe’s never been happier.

Solomon pictured at Loch Ness.
Solomon went hiking around the area with her son Rex. Image: Stacey Solomon vis Instagram.

“Day one has been all about Inverness, and it is beautiful. I don’t know what I imagined travelling like this would be.

“Although it is hard with such little ones, it’s magical. And I don’t think I’ve ever felt so free and off the grid.

“I feel like we can go anywhere and do anything – it’s special.

“I also don’t say this lightly… Joe was right! Happy Sunday everyone, lots of love from all of us!”

Stacey enjoying the view of the Loch.
Stacey said the view was “beautiful”. Image: Stacey Solomon via Instagram.

Paul Nixon, general manager of the Loch Ness Centre, also said: “We know what a magical a place Loch Ness is, and we are pleased to see Stacey and Joe had such a fantastic time.

“Like Stacey and Joe, we want the same thing, to see and find out what the Loch Ness monster is.

“We wish them luck on their search and look forward to seeing what they find.”

When, where and how to see the Loch Ness Monster – based on 1,500 years worth of data!

More from Inverness

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – an abusive cop and a cruel poisoner
Emergency services are in attendance at a crash on Caulfield Road at Tower Road, Inverness.
Two people taken to hospital after Inverness crash
Tulloch Homes is looking to build 1,200 homes in the south of Inverness.
Developer 'committed' to plans for huge development of 1,200 homes in south Inverness -…
The deal, to take over the East Church was sealed with the handing over of the building's original key
Gaelic charity ready to unlock potential of former church in centre of Inverness
Helen Booth and Chris Haycock died after the A96 crash near Inverness.
Driver in A96 horror crash dies days after 51-year-old passenger
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson, who is wary of Dundee United backlash
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson: Highland councillors 'moving goalposts' over battery storage plan
Inverness Justice Centre
Man jailed for baton attack on family friend in her own home
The Body Shop
Aberdeen and Inverness shoppers ‘gutted’ as Body Shop enters administration
Caley Thistle says the battery storage plant can help the club's finances
War looming over Caley Thistle battery storage plan as dozens of councillors launch bid…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Michael Ramsay was convicted of two sexual assaults Picture shows; Michael Ramsay, Inverness Justice Centre. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Remorseless Moray 'sexual deviant' jailed for sex assaults on women