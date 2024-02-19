Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash spotted hunting for Loch Ness monster on ‘magical’ weekend campervan holiday

Tv couple Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash were spotted on a hunt for the Loch Ness monster this weekend.

The two I’m A Celebrity Winners took a surprise trip to the highlands tourist spot in a campervan yesterday.

Stacey, 35, said she was surprised to fall asleep in Essex and open her eyes to the “magical” Scottish scenery.

ITV2 presenter and husband Joe, 42, whisked her and their five children on a mystery tour on with the destination unknown to her.

Being described as the “craziest adventure ever,” Solomon penned on Instagram that she awoke to spend the day in Inverness, and eventually Loch Ness to hunt for the mystical monster.

Taking a boat into the calm waters of the loch yesterday to enjoy the sights, she also said “washing up bottles and making cups of tea is much better while looking out at Loch Ness – it’s so magical”.

Stacey also went on to hike, and snap a photo outside Fort Augustus before curtailing the trip due to being “absolutely knackered”.

‘I don’t think I’ve ever felt so free’

The trip was documented on the 2010 X-Factor third place runner up’s Instagram page and story.

Writing on a new post, she said: “This is the craziest adventure ever – five kids, one me, one Joe Swash & a caravan.

“I fell asleep somewhere in Essex & woke up looking for the Loch Ness monster – Joe’s never been happier.

“Day one has been all about Inverness, and it is beautiful. I don’t know what I imagined travelling like this would be.

“Although it is hard with such little ones, it’s magical. And I don’t think I’ve ever felt so free and off the grid.

“I feel like we can go anywhere and do anything – it’s special.

“I also don’t say this lightly… Joe was right! Happy Sunday everyone, lots of love from all of us!”

Paul Nixon, general manager of the Loch Ness Centre, also said: “We know what a magical a place Loch Ness is, and we are pleased to see Stacey and Joe had such a fantastic time.

“Like Stacey and Joe, we want the same thing, to see and find out what the Loch Ness monster is.

“We wish them luck on their search and look forward to seeing what they find.”