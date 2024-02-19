Wester Ross hotel manager and chef created fake employee to con boss out of thousands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wester Ross hotel manager and chef created fake employee to con boss out of thousands

James McEachern and Graham Smith's fraudulent scheme managed to get the owner of the Balmacara Hotel to pay out nearly £20,000 in wages.

By David Love
The fraudsters worked at the Balmacara Hotel in Kyle of Lochalsh.


A Wester Ross hotel general manager and his chef conspired to defraud the owner out of thousands of pounds by creating a fake employee and splitting the pay packet.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that 45-year-old James McEachern hired a teenage family member to work for 30 days at the Balmacara Hotel in Kyle of Lochalsh but paid him £8,770.98 when he was only due £1,980.

A total of £18,226.16 was also paid into a bank account under the fictitious name of David Smith when it was actually the account for the hotel’s 53-year-old chef,  Graham Smith.

The pair then split the money between them, fiscal depute Emily Hood told Sheriff Sara Matheson.

McEachern admitted embezzling £6,790.98 from the Spanish owner Victor Navarro between November 30 2018 and October 29 2019.

McEachern also pleaded guilty alongside Smith of creating a fraudulent scheme by inventing employee David Smith to induce Mr Navarro to pay them £18,226.16 between June 14 2019 and December 10 2019.

Sentence was deferred for background reports and restriction of liberty order assessments until March 23. Their bail was continued.

Con outlined to court

Ms Hood told the court: “Mr Navarro noticed that the money being paid out at the hotel in salaries was higher than he expected, as such he requested a copy of the payroll and further information from the accounting company.”

She added that another employee at the hotel, Juan Santos, met with Mr Navarro in Valencia at the end of October 2019 and Mr Santos confirmed who worked there and who didn’t.

“During this meeting it was discovered that payments were being made to a fictitious employee who had never worked there,” Ms Hood said.

Ms Hood added that Mr Santos was also able to confirm that the family relative had only worked there for 30 days.

McEachern, of Sealladh na Beinne, Fort William, and Smith, of Cearnag, Chabar Feidh, Broadford, were interviewed by police in November 2020 and they confessed to the financial offences.

Defence solicitors Natalie Paterson and Graham Mann reserved their comments until the date of sentencing.

Previous embezzlement case

James McEachern and Graham Smith aren’t the first crooked employees to have been hired to work at the Balmacara Hotel.

Marian Aitkenhead helped herself to more than £3,000 of the hotel’s cash between May 16 until July 1 2018.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told Inverness Sheriff Court in June last year that Aitkenhead transferred £3,007 into her then partner’s bank account over a period of months.

When he saw the transaction, which he didn’t recognise, he quizzed her about it and was told it was perfectly legal and the hotel knew about it, Ms Hood said.

But further investigations revealed that the hotel knew nothing about the transfer and the police were informed.

 

