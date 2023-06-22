Embezzler helped herself to £3,000 from Wester Ross hotel – then lied about age and identity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Embezzler helped herself to £3,000 from Wester Ross hotel – then lied about age and identity

Marian Aitkenhead is facing extradition to Ireland after previously being jailed in County Donegal for three years for offences of dishonesty.

By David Love
Balmacara Hotel.
Balmacara Hotel.

An embezzler who helped herself to over £3,000 from a Wester Ross hotel lied about her age and pretended to be someone else when police caught her.

Marian Aitkenhead, who was actually in her late 50s, told officers that she was just 36 years old and claimed to be someone else.

She gave them a false name and knocked a couple of decades off her age when she was questioned by police.

Aitkenhead, now aged 61, was living at Glaik Cottage, Balmacara at the time of her crime.

She is now on remand awaiting a hearing on an extradition bid to Ireland, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

‘I am very sorry it has taken so long to come to court’

Aitkenhead represented herself in court where she pled guilty to an embezzlement scheme that spanned from May 16 until July 1 2018.

She also admitted to perverting the course of justice and failing to appear for a court hearing on the same charges four years ago.

Apologising to Sheriff Gary Aitken, the offender said: “I am very sorry it has taken so long to come to court”.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood said that Aitkenhead was employed at the Balmacara Hotel and transferred £3,007 into her then partner’s bank account over a period of months.

When he saw the transaction, which he didn’t recognise, he quizzed her about it and was told it was perfectly legal and the hotel knew about it, Ms Hood said.

But further investigations revealed that the hotel knew nothing about the transfer and the police were informed.

When police officers questioned Aitkenhead in November 2018, she told them her name was Mariane O’Shea but could not provide any identification as proof.

She then claimed that the transfer was an error and she would repay the money.

However, she did not.

Sheriff Aitken reviewed Aitkenhead’s previous convictions and noted that she had previously been jailed in County Donegal for three years for offences of dishonesty.

He jailed the woman for a total of four months.

