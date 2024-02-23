Unpaid work for ex-policeman who made threats and brandished knife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Unpaid work for ex-policeman who made threats and brandished knife

Donald Bain hurled verbal abuse at his neighbour and told her brother he would shoot him before emerging from his home with the weapon.

By David Love
Donald Bain appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Donald Bain appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A former police officer who verbally abused his neighbour and threatened to shoot her brother has been ordered to complete unpaid work in the community.

Donald Bain called the woman a “c***” and “w****” prompting her to call her brother to her home.

But when the man tried to speak to Bain, the pensioner made the shooting threats, before coming out of his house with a knife in his hand.

The 72-year-old appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having been previously found guilty at trial of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on August 5 of last year.

The charge detailed how Bain shouted, swore and acted in an aggressive manner as well as uttering threats whilst brandishing a knife.

In evidence led by fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh, Bain’s 57-year-old neighbour Kathleen MacKinnon said she was at home when she heard “the shouting start from next door”.

She said: “I phoned my brother because I was scared. He was calling me a c*** and a w****. He was shouting out of the back door as well.”

Abuse left neighbour ‘upset’

When Ms MacKinnon’s brother Ewan, 54, arrived at her home with his two sons he could hear “noise coming through the wall”  of the semi-detached property and noted that his sister was  “very upset.”

Mr MacKinnon then approached the rear of Bain’s property hoping to discuss matters.

He said the older man had a “look of venom” on his face as he began “shouting and swearing” telling the concerned sibling: “Look at you, you’re nothing but a c***.”

The witness explained that Bain had called him that name “several times” after which he pointed at him though the window and “threatened to shoot me”.

The man retreated inside his sister’s home, but later spotted Bain at the front of the property, walking towards his pickup truck with a knife.

“It looked like he was going towards it to slash the tyres,” Mr MacKinnon told the court.

The MacKinnons confronted Bain and called the police.

Man ‘feared’ for family’s safety

Mr MacKinnon said: “He had the knife by his side, up and down, he was pointing it to us. I was feeling threatened and I feared for the safety of my family.”

Ms MacKinnon said Bain was “flicking the knife back and forth” and said that the incident left her “shocked”.

She said: “What was he doing with a knife in my garden?

When police arrived outside the properties, Bain was “ranting and raving” and appeared “agitated and aggressive”.

Officers found a knife on stairs outside Bain’s home.

Taking to the witness box in his own defence during the trial Bain said that he was a former police officer with Fife Constabulary.

He claimed the incident, which he said was part of ”

tributed the incident to “an ongoing situation” had started with “hammering and banging” at his front door and then “went downhill” after he answered.

He denied playing loud music or shouting threats and unpleasantries and claimed the knife found on his doorstep was “deliberately planted”

But Sheriff David Harvie told Bain this was  “nothing more than […] a story” and found Bain guilty, noting that it was “quite a serious incident”.

At the sentencing hearing, he handed down a community payback order requiring the  former officer to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work in the community and remain under supervision for six months.

Sheriff Harvie also imposed a non-harassment order preventing Bain from having any contact with the woman for a year.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man bit and threatened to kill police officers who interrupted house party
Inverness knife man Krzystof Andruczak wearing camouflage and a gas mask armed with a knife. He is now in hospital
Watchdog criticises police after Inverness firearms incident
Donald Bain appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
CCTV released in hunt for Aberdeen shop robber
Donald Bain appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Dons fan made covert sex tape in pub toilets then showed pals on supporters…
Donald Bain appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Dons fan cleared of holding offensive sectarian banner at Ibrox
Clifford Low, who was caught filming young girls on an Aberdeen bus
Charity tin thief caught filming young girls on Aberdeen bus
Someone holding a plastic sealed bag of M-cat which a dealer was caught with in Aberdeen
M-cat dealer claimed he was just sharing with friends at gig
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drink-driver crashed Jaguar at Aberdeen roundabout after boozy lunch
Donald Bain appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Men in court after £285,000 of cannabis found in Market Street flats
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Stalker followed old school classmates and encouraged teen to poison family