Man bit and threatened to kill police officers who interrupted house party

An Aberdeen man bit police officers and threatened to kill them when they interrupted a house party at 5.40am.

Declan Ewen lost the plot when police turned up at the address on Printfield Walk in response to a report of a disturbance.

Occupants reassured police there was no disturbance, but explained they were having a party.

But Ewen, 23, “immediately expressed his displeasure” with the police attendance and things quickly escalated.

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police were called about a disturbance at 5.30am on November 13 2021.

Officers arrived 10 minutes later and ascertained that the situation was a party rather than a disturbance.

Ms Spark said: “The accused was sitting within the living room and immediately expressed his displeasure with police attendance.

‘Heavily abusing substances’

“Attempts were made by officers in attendance to engage with the accused and calm the situation, however he became increasingly aggressive, standing up and shouting towards the police.”

Ewen, who appeared “unsteady” and “under the influence of alcohol or drugs” labelled the officers “f****** b*******” and became increasingly agitated and started flailing his arms.

Due to his “increasingly volatile behaviour”, officers took hold of Ewen and placed him under arrest, to which he replied: “I’ll f****** stab you in your neck you little s***.”

Ms Spark said: “He violently resisted and was initially restrained on a sofa where attempts were made to apply handcuffs.

“The accused continued to shout and scream and kicked out his legs and head in the direction of police.”

Other officers started to apply leg restraints and Ewen leaned forward and bit a female constable on her forearm, puncturing the skin.

Ewen then also bit a male officer on his upper right arm but did not cause any injury.

He was fully restrained, carried outside and put into the back of the police van.

En route to the van, he again bit the male officer on the arm, but again failing to inflict injury.

He also attempted to kick out and spit towards officers while shouting threats to kill them and their family members.

Ewen screamed: “I want you to die. I’m going to f****** kill you.”

Upon arrival at Kittybrewster station, Ewen’s violent and aggressive behaviour continued and he was placed directly into a cell and kept under supervision.

He tried and failed to headbutt the male officer – warned “I’m going to slit your throat and harm your family” – and attempted to blow mucus from his nostrils towards an officer.

Ewen also uttered homophobic and racist comments and made remarks about people with disabilities.

The female officer who Ewen bit was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where her wound was cleaned and dressed and she was given a course of antibiotics.

‘The officers were doing their job’

Ewen, of Bonnyview Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, assault to injury and assault.

Defence agent Kevin Longino said his client had an “extremely difficult upbringing” and that both of his parents had “significant substance abuse issues”.

The solicitor suggested that the prison and care home systems both had a “great deal of tribal aggression”.

He said: “When I first met Mr Ewen he’d been in care for some time. He’d adopted a west of Scotland accent so he didn’t stand out.”

Mr Longino said Ewen had started “heavily abusing substances” shortly before the offences following a family bereavement.

He added: “He has very limited memory of what happened. He recognises his behaviour was wholly unacceptable.

“He has made a determined effort to make changes to his life.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace described Ewen’s antics as “nasty”, adding: “The officers were doing their job and should not have to deal with your behaviour.”

Ewen replied: “No, they shouldn’t.”

Sheriff Wallace said: “I take into account that you have taken steps to address your issues.”

He handed Ewen a year’s supervision and 225 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody.

