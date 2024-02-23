Man bit and threatened to kill police officers who interrupted house party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man bit and threatened to kill police officers who interrupted house party

Declan Ewen lost the plot when police turned up at the address on Printfield Walk in response to a report of a disturbance.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen man bit police officers and threatened to kill them when they interrupted a house party at 5.40am.

Declan Ewen lost the plot when police turned up at the address on Printfield Walk in response to a report of a disturbance.

Occupants reassured police there was no disturbance, but explained they were having a party.

But Ewen, 23, “immediately expressed his displeasure” with the police attendance and things quickly escalated.

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police were called about a disturbance at 5.30am on November 13 2021.

Officers arrived 10 minutes later and ascertained that the situation was a party rather than a disturbance.

Ms Spark said: “The accused was sitting within the living room and immediately expressed his displeasure with police attendance.

‘Heavily abusing substances’

“Attempts were made by officers in attendance to engage with the accused and calm the situation, however he became increasingly aggressive, standing up and shouting towards the police.”

Ewen, who appeared “unsteady” and “under the influence of alcohol or drugs” labelled the officers “f****** b*******” and became increasingly agitated and started flailing his arms.

Due to his “increasingly volatile behaviour”, officers took hold of Ewen and placed him under arrest, to which he replied: “I’ll f****** stab you in your neck you little s***.”

Ms Spark said: “He violently resisted and was initially restrained on a sofa where attempts were made to apply handcuffs.

“The accused continued to shout and scream and kicked out his legs and head in the direction of police.”

Other officers started to apply leg restraints and Ewen leaned forward and bit a female constable on her forearm, puncturing the skin.

Ewen then also bit a male officer on his upper right arm but did not cause any injury.

He was fully restrained, carried outside and put into the back of the police van.

En route to the van, he again bit the male officer on the arm, but again failing to inflict injury.

He also attempted to kick out and spit towards officers while shouting threats to kill them and their family members.

Ewen screamed: “I want you to die. I’m going to f****** kill you.”

Upon arrival at Kittybrewster station, Ewen’s violent and aggressive behaviour continued and he was placed directly into a cell and kept under supervision.

He tried and failed to headbutt the male officer – warned “I’m going to slit your throat and harm your family” – and attempted to blow mucus from his nostrils towards an officer.

Ewen also uttered homophobic and racist comments and made remarks about people with disabilities.

The female officer who Ewen bit was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where her wound was cleaned and dressed and she was given a course of antibiotics.

‘The officers were doing their job’

Ewen, of Bonnyview Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, assault to injury and assault.

Defence agent Kevin Longino said his client had an “extremely difficult upbringing” and that both of his parents had “significant substance abuse issues”.

The solicitor suggested that the prison and care home systems both had a “great deal of tribal aggression”.

He said: “When I first met Mr Ewen he’d been in care for some time. He’d adopted a west of Scotland accent so he didn’t stand out.”

Mr Longino said Ewen had started “heavily abusing substances” shortly before the offences following a family bereavement.

He added: “He has very limited memory of what happened. He recognises his behaviour was wholly unacceptable.

“He has made a determined effort to make changes to his life.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace described Ewen’s antics as “nasty”, adding: “The officers were doing their job and should not have to deal with your behaviour.”

Ewen replied: “No, they shouldn’t.”

Sheriff Wallace said: “I take into account that you have taken steps to address your issues.”

He handed Ewen a year’s supervision and 225 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Nightmare neighbour Donald Bain Picture shows; Nightmare neighbour Donald Bain dob 11/6/51. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 16/01/2024
Unpaid work for ex-policeman who made threats and brandished knife
Inverness knife man Krzystof Andruczak wearing camouflage and a gas mask armed with a knife. He is now in hospital
Watchdog criticises police after Inverness firearms incident
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. CCTV of a woman police want to trace after a robbery at Keystore, Rosemount Viaduct on Thursday December 21 2023 Picture shows; CCTV of a woman police want to trace after a robbery at Keystore, Rosemount Viaduct on Thursday December 21 2023. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
CCTV released in hunt for Aberdeen shop robber
Kevin Joseph admitted the offence when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Dons fan made covert sex tape in pub toilets then showed pals on supporters…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. SpinDrift Date; 22/02/2024 Aberdeen fan Neale Ross was cleared at Glasgow Sheriff Court of holding a banner that read ?Kill All Huns? at Ibrox during a game against Rangers involving his team Picture shows; SpinDrift Date; 22/02/2024 Aberdeen fan Neale Ross was cleared at Glasgow Sheriff Court of holding a banner that read ?Kill All Huns? at Ibrox during a game against Rangers involving his team. Glasgow Sheriff Court. SpinDrift Date; 22/02/2024
Dons fan cleared of holding offensive sectarian banner at Ibrox
Clifford Low, who was caught filming young girls on an Aberdeen bus
Charity tin thief caught filming young girls on Aberdeen bus
Someone holding a plastic sealed bag of M-cat which a dealer was caught with in Aberdeen
M-cat dealer claimed he was just sharing with friends at gig
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drink-driver crashed Jaguar at Aberdeen roundabout after boozy lunch
CR0040271 19/12/2022 Traffic on Market Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Men in court after £285,000 of cannabis found in Market Street flats
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Stalker followed old school classmates and encouraged teen to poison family