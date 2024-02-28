‘Scammers used my identity to steal PPI cash from HMRC’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Scammers used my identity to steal PPI cash from HMRC’

A former police officer has raised concerns fraudsters are using stolen identities to defraud the taxman.

By David Mackay
Jim Mackie with arms folded leaning against car.
Community councillor Jim Mackie is concerned about the potential scale of the scam. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A retired police officer fears scammers have stolen his family’s identities to pocket hundreds of pounds of public cash from HMRC.

Jim Mackie knew nothing about a claim for PPI until a letter dropped through his letterbox saying his wife’s application had been successful.

The letter from the taxman said the money would soon be transferred to the third party the couple had appointed to act for them.

However, the former investigator has never heard of the firm. Not a single penny has landed in his bank account and no cheque has arrived in the mail.

A police investigation has now been launched amid concerns scammers are using stolen identities to bank public money from HMRC.

‘When HMRC is scammed, we’re all scammed’

Mr Mackie lives in Garmouth near the mouth of the River Spey and is a member of the local community council. He told the Press and Journal he knew nothing about the PPI claim until a letter arrived in September last year.

The letter sent from the taxman advised £316.30 would soon be sent to appointed agents, who are a Bury-based bookkeeping company.

Having never made a PPI claim, Mr Mackie suspected a scam and immediately alerted HMRC and the police.

After initially being told he could not report a crime because he was not a victim, a police officer visited his home several weeks later to investigate.

Jim Mackie on the Kingston coastline.
Jim Mackie on the coast at Kingston, near his Garmouth home. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Mackie now fears an “industrial-level fraud” is underway to con HMRC out of paying legitimate claims to scammers and has lodged a complaint with them.

He also has concerns the family has lost out on a legitimate PPI claim from HMRC due to the scam.

Mr Mackie said: “I’m aware that scammers buy information with lists of identities. I think that’s what has happened with us.

“My wife doesn’t have a tax advisor and hasn’t heard of the company that HMRC says is sending money to, so it must be a scam.

“It’s very worrying. At the end of the day it’s tax payers’ money that has been lost, and that belongs to all of us. When HMRC is scammed, we’re all scammed.

“I doubt we’re the only ones this has happened to. This could be an industrial level fraud.

‘Fake signature on HMRC files’

After several attempts, Mr Mackie spoke to a tax official by phone in early October last year.

When the details of the PPI scam were outlined, the HMRC officer explained they had a received a form purportedly signed by Mr Mackie’s wife authorising the payment to the agents.

The couple asked to scrutinise the document and concluded it was a forgery.

HMRC logo on phone screen.
Jim Mackie was able to contact HMRC by phone after several attempts. Image: Shutterstock

Mr Mackie said: “When we spoke to HMRC we advised the agent that we had not made any tax claim, that we had never heard of this company and that we wanted all actions taken by HMRC to be stopped immediately until such times we had received from HMRC a copy of the alleged mandate from my wife.

“We were informed that there was a mandate allegedly signed by my wife on HMRC’s files. We told the agent that any mandate was false as my wife had never signed on in relation to any tax matter.”

Mr Mackie said he asked for a copy of the alleged mandate be forwarded to them immediately.

He added: “In the event it took over three weeks for that document to arrive in our post. When we examined it, the signature was clearly false.”

Scam investigation launched

HMRC says it always advises people to be cautious when handling sensitive personal information.

A spokesman declined to comment on Mr Mackie’s individual complaint but did say specific concerns can be discussed.

Online scammers families lottery
HMRC has advised people to be careful with sensitive information. Image: PA

He said: “If a customer believes they did not nominate an agent and asks us to review the claim, we can work with them and the agent to resolve the issue.

“Customers can always make their own claims with us directly online and keep all of what they are due. Anyone who does choose to use an agent to represent them can find guidance by searching ‘how to choose a tax agent’ on gov.uk.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1pm on Monday, October 9 last year we received a report of fraud in the Garmouth area. Inquiries are ongoing.”

