Dons fan cleared of holding offensive sectarian banner at Ibrox

Neale Ross - who wore a red and white tie to court - was seen on CCTV holding part of a banner that read: "Kill All Huns".

By Connor Gordon
Aberdeen fan Neale Ross was cleared of holding an offensive banner at Ibrox. Image: Twitter / Spindrift
Aberdeen fan Neale Ross was cleared of holding an offensive banner at Ibrox. Image: Twitter / Spindrift

A Dons fan was today cleared of holding a banner saying “Kill All Huns” at a Rangers and Aberdeen match.

Neale Ross – who appeared in the dock at Glasgow Sheriff Court wearing a red and white tie – was alleged to have committed the offence at Ibrox Stadium on October 29 2022.

Rangers hosted foes Aberdeen in a match that the Glasgow side won 4-1.

Court papers stated Ross, 35, conducted himself in a disorderly manner at the match.

It was claimed he displayed a banner which bore an offensive sectarian slogan.

Ross, of Aberdeen, was further stated to have committed breach of the peace.

The alleged offence was said to have been aggravated by religious prejudice.

Ross pled not guilty.

CCTV shown to the trial displayed that the white and red banner said: “Kill All Huns.”

Dons fans hold a sign saying Kill All Huns at Ibrox. Image: Twitter

Sheriff Gerard Considine said: “The banner in itself constitutes a breach of the peace by what is written on it.

“The matter is whether or not Mr Ross knew what was written on the banner at the point he took hold of a side of it.

“My viewing of the CCTV does show him in possession of part of the banner with people behind him to his left.

“From my view, the people to his right were already in possession of the banner.

“Nothing from the CCTV shows me that he knew them so I have to consider if I can draw an inference that he knew what was on the banner.

“While I accept he stepped back a row under the banner, he didn’t appear to be holding it or wasn’t shown on CCTV.

“He did gesture to the Rangers fans in that direction after the banner had been taken down.

“He was not responsible for taking down the banner.

“I find a reasonable doubt after Mr Ross’ evidence and I find the charge not guilty.”

