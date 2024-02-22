19-year-old to open new barber shop in Aberdeen following success in Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

19-year-old to open new barber shop in Aberdeen following success in Inverurie

Morgan Turner is set to open his second barbershop in the space of six months.

By Kelly Wilson
Morgan Turner
Morgan Turner is opening a new barbershop in Aberdeen following the success of Grade A in Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

It’s only been six months since 19-year-old Morgan Turner opened his first barbershop in Inverurie.

Now the teenager is set to open his second barbershop, alongside business partner Marley Nelson, in Aberdeen.

Morgan fulfilled a dream to open Grade A Barbershop in Inverurie’s High Street.

Next month he will open Grade A in Aberdeen’s Justice Street after investing a five-figure sum alongside Marley.

Barbershop success

The success of the Inverurie shop has been the catalyst for the former Oldmeldrum Academy pupil to expand.

Morgan said: “I knew Marley from before and hired him to work in my Inverurie shop.

“We were speaking about expanding and decided we would be best to do it together.

Morgan Turner & Marley Nelson will open Grade A in Aberdeen’s Justice Street. Image: Morgan Turner.

“Aberdeen was an area we both decided was of interest.”

After considering several sites the pair decided to rent the former African Castle restaurant in Justice Street.

Morgan said: “It’s a great location.

“The property does need some renovations but it’s not as run down as the Inverurie shop was when I took it on.

“It’s currently a restaurant so we need to knock down a few walls and carry out more work.

“We are looking forward to getting the work done and opening.”

Aberdeen and Inverurie new jobs

Five new jobs will be created between both barbershops with three in Aberdeen and two in Inverurie.

Former Newmachar Primary pupil Morgan said: “I’ve been open for six months now in Inverurie and I’ve been so busy.

“I’ll need two new members of staff to replace Marley and Damian who will move to the Aberdeen shop. We’ll also be looking to hire three more barbers for there.

“The fact I’m managing to expand so quickly is great.

“My friends and family all tell me to slow down and that I do too much but they are all happy and proud of me.

“The support has been great.”

More from Business

A jug and glass of Pimm’s at Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)
Anyone for Pimm’s? Spirits giant Diageo mulls sale of historic brand
Drugs firm Indivior has said it is considering moving its shares to the US public markets (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Drug maker Indivior considers ditching primary UK listing for US
WPP has been hit by lowered customer spending (WPP/PA)
WPP shares fall after profit drop
Volkswagen is to recall more than 261,000 cars in the US (Gene J Puskar/AP/PA)
More than 261,000 cars in US recalled by Volkswagen amid fuel leak fears
The cranes at DP World London Gateway (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Europe’s largest quay cranes arrive in UK to service mega vessels
Lloyds has set aside £450 million in case it has to compensate car finance customers (Yui Mok/PA)
What has happened in the car finance market and will customers be compensated?
Work on the site near Blyth, Northumberland had started when the company went into administration (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Britishvolt administrators in talks with potential new buyers for factory site
Google has said it is working to fix its new AI-powered image generation tool, after users claimed it was creating historically inaccurate images to over-correct long-standing racial bias problems within the technology (Tim Goode/PA)
Google ‘working to fix’ AI picture bot after inaccuracy row
Nestle has revealed a slowdown in revenue growth after shoppers were deterred by price hikes (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Nestle sales slow as shoppers put off by higher prices
The Aldi store in Portlethen Aberdeenshire.
Aldi recruitment drive: Supermarket offers eye-watering salary in hunt for Aberdeen store manager