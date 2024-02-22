19-year-old to open new barber shop in Aberdeen following success in Inverurie

It’s only been six months since 19-year-old Morgan Turner opened his first barbershop in Inverurie.

Now the teenager is set to open his second barbershop, alongside business partner Marley Nelson, in Aberdeen.

Morgan fulfilled a dream to open Grade A Barbershop in Inverurie’s High Street.

Next month he will open Grade A in Aberdeen’s Justice Street after investing a five-figure sum alongside Marley.

Barbershop success

The success of the Inverurie shop has been the catalyst for the former Oldmeldrum Academy pupil to expand.

Morgan said: “I knew Marley from before and hired him to work in my Inverurie shop.

“We were speaking about expanding and decided we would be best to do it together.

“Aberdeen was an area we both decided was of interest.”

After considering several sites the pair decided to rent the former African Castle restaurant in Justice Street.

Morgan said: “It’s a great location.

“The property does need some renovations but it’s not as run down as the Inverurie shop was when I took it on.

“It’s currently a restaurant so we need to knock down a few walls and carry out more work.

“We are looking forward to getting the work done and opening.”

Aberdeen and Inverurie new jobs

Five new jobs will be created between both barbershops with three in Aberdeen and two in Inverurie.

Former Newmachar Primary pupil Morgan said: “I’ve been open for six months now in Inverurie and I’ve been so busy.

“I’ll need two new members of staff to replace Marley and Damian who will move to the Aberdeen shop. We’ll also be looking to hire three more barbers for there.

“The fact I’m managing to expand so quickly is great.

“My friends and family all tell me to slow down and that I do too much but they are all happy and proud of me.

“The support has been great.”