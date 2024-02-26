Man fractured pal’s skull over comment about son’s tragic death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man fractured pal’s skull over comment about son’s tragic death

Lee Smith visited his friend and consumed both alcohol and drugs together before things descended into violence.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man left his pal with a fractured skull after flying into a drunken rage over a comment about his son’s death.

Lee Smith visited his friend and both consumed alcohol and drugs before things descended into violence.

Following the attack, Smith’s victim found himself locked inside the address and had to climb out of a window to get help.

And Smith, 44, followed up with a Facebook message saying the man “deserved” it for making the distressing comment alleging he’d been to blame for his son’s tragic death.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened during the afternoon of February 3 last year at the complainer’s address on Croft Place in Aberdeen.

She said: “The complainer said something which angered the accused.

“The accused approached the complainer and punched him around three times to his head.

“The complainer tried to cover his head and avoid the accused but fell from his seat onto the floor and his head struck the floor.

Victim said Smith was ‘in some way partially responsible’ for tragic death

“He remained there for a short while before he managed to get up off the floor and noticed the address was empty.”

On trying to leave, the man realised he was locked in and had to climb out the living room window before going to a neighbour for help.

The neighbour noted the man was bleeding from a wound on his head and contacted the emergency services.

On being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, the man was found to have “complex depressed frontal skull fracture, a small subdural hematoma and a 6-8cm laceration to the forehead which required stitches to close”.

Smith sent his victim a message on Facebook after the attack, saying he got what he deserved.

Smith, of Shapinsay Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said the men had been friends for a number of years.

He explained Smith’s 19-year-old son had died tragically and suddenly in January 2021 in a “drugs-related” incident.

‘He done me. I deserved it’

Mr Hingston said his client had been struggling with his mental health and “particularly complex emotions” at the time due to the bereavement.

He said the complainer had accused Smith of being “in some way partially responsible” for the tragic death.

The solicitor said the assault was Smith’s reaction to this and said it was “particularly regrettable” that the man’s head had struck the floor.

Mr Hingston said Smith’s mental health was now improving, adding: “The fact he allowed himself to lose control in the way he did is a matter of considerable and genuine regret.

“These people were friends.”

The solicitor quoted the victim, in the wake of the incident, as saying: “He done me. I deserved it.”

However, he hastened to add that he was not seeking to blame the man for what happened.

Sheriff Ian Wallace imposed 18 months of supervision, 210 hours of unpaid work and a 225-day curfew as a direct alternative to custody.

