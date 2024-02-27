Retired lecturer admits ‘morning after’ drink-driving

A retired lecturer has been banned from the roads after admitting drink-driving last month near Peterhead.

Hatton resident Wilson Steele, 77, appeared in Peterhead Sheriff Court after the “morning after” incident on January 30.

The court heard that Steele had been shopping in Hatton at around noon and a witness who saw him thought he seemed drunk.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams said the concerned member of the public saw Steele drive off from the car park on Station Road and quickly contacted the police.

Ms Williams went on: “They traced [Steele] to his home address and he was observed walking to the front door.

“They stopped him and barred him from entering the address.

“They noticed a strong smell of alcohol from him and noted his car was warm to touch and he was in possession of the keys.”

Steele was breathalysed and found to be three times over the limit.

‘Classic morning after case’

His defence agent Sam Milligan said it was a “classic case” of the morning after the night before, adding: “He has held a licence since his early 20s without stain.

“He is anxious to point out that this is a classic case of the morning after the night before.

“He was relatively straightforward with police. He surrendered his licence to them, and they have sent it to DVLA.

“His wife does not drive and he is in receipt of two pensions, one state and one occupational.”

Mr Milligan told the court Steele had lived at Auquharney Lodge in Hatton for 15 years and a driving ban would impose some difficulties, although inevitable.

Sheriff Craig Findlater referred to the pensioner as “Dr Steele” and said: “I have heard what has been said on your behalf.

“You have reached a mature age without previously offending and have no previous embellishments on record.

“I am prepared to be lenient, and I am quite sure that it has been embarrassing in itself coming to court.”

Steele, who has published works on data analysis and pharmacology, was fined £210 and banned from driving for 12 months, with the option of reducing the ban by three months if he completes the Drunk Driver’s Rehabilitation Scheme.

