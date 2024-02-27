Portsoy childminder rated one of best in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Early Years

Portsoy childminder rated one of best in Scotland

Of 270 Care Inspectorate reports published in the last month, only Welly Walkers Childminding in Portsoy received an overall grading of ‘Excellent’.

By Calum Petrie
Christine Mathieson's childminding service in Portsoy received a rare overall grading of 'Excellent'. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Christine Mathieson's childminding service in Portsoy received a rare overall grading of 'Excellent'. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A Portsoy childminder is “over the moon” after being named one of the best childcare providers in Scotland.

Christine Mathieson runs the service herself, currently looking after nine kids.

Inspectors visited unannounced earlier this month, grading the service in four areas.

Welly Walkers received two ‘Excellent’s and two ‘Very Good’s, with an overall mark of ‘Excellent’ – a rare occurrence with only a handful of facilities hitting those heights each year.

Owner Christine Mathieson outside Welly Walkers Childminding in Portsoy.
Christine Mathieson, owner of Welly Walkers Childminding in Portsoy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Asked how she had turned her childminding business into one of Scotland’s best, Christine replied: “By being a little bit obsessed with my work.

“As many self-employed people out there will know, it does take over your life a little bit.

“But it’s all for the good of the children who are using the service. That’s what all the training courses and the changes to the way you do things are for.”

Portsoy childminder ‘couldn’t sleep’ after inspection

She added: “When the inspector left after her visit I couldn’t sleep!

“It’s a daunting experience when you’ve got someone inspecting you and you’re a lone worker.

“You’re trying to do your job while someone else is watching every move you make, looking at all your paperwork.

“So it was more of a relief than anything, when I read the report.

“But yes, absolutely delighted that the inspectors could see what I was trying to do for the children.

Portsoy childminder Christine Mathieson
Christine thinks pre-school care is more important than ever, with the number of kids with two working parents growing. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I was particularly pleased to receive an ‘Excellent’ for ‘Nurturing care and support’ and ‘Play and learning’.

“As soon as I found out they both got ‘Excellent’ I was over the moon, because that’s really the core of it, isn’t it? That’s what it’s all about.

“They’re learning, they’re playing, and they feel safe. And they feel empowered to do things and to help themselves without having to ask an adult all the time.”

‘Children don’t benefit from being in a confined room all day’

The Portsoy childminder feels it’s more important than ever to offer care, comfort and support to under-5s, given more and more households have two working parents.

“We try to do what a mum and dad would ideally like to be doing with their children if they didn’t have to work,” said Christine.

“So taking them to groups, socialising, going to residential care homes, the café, just being part of the community is a huge thing with me.

“I don’t believe any human being, be it an adult or a child, benefits from being in a confined room for up to 10 hours a day.

“I don’t think that’s good for anybody’s wellbeing. It’s important for children to be out and to be seen in their community.”

Changing the perception of childminders

Christine.
‘You don’t necessarily have to go to nursery.’ Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Christine thinks many parents don’t realise the options they have when it comes to returning to work.

She feels there’s an assumption that council-run nurseries are the be-all and end-all of childcare.

With a glowing Care Inspectorate report behind her, she told parents that their kids can thrive in other environments.

“There’s still this perception that childminders are just childminders, or babysitters.

“We’re slowly but surely changing that perception.

“It’s important that parents know that there are choices out there, there are options, when it comes to their funded ELC [Early Learning and Childcare].

“You don’t necessarily have to go to a local authority nursery that’s attached to a primary school.

“Sometimes these kids don’t see mum and dad from first thing in the morning until they go to bed at night.

“That’s a long time, and they need to form attachments to somebody. I don’t think a child can do that with another 30 children.”

