Paedophile University Challenge contestant appeals conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Paedophile University Challenge contestant appeals conviction

Andrew Newton, who was branded a "nasty perverted little spider" by a sheriff at Inverness Sheriff Court, claims he has been the victim of a miscarriage of justice.

By James Mulholland
Former University Challenge contestant Andrew Newton appeared from custody at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh
Former University Challenge contestant Andrew Newton appeared from custody at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh

A paedophile who once appeared on the BBC quiz University Challenge has asked appeals court judges to overturn his conviction for preying on young girls.

Andrew Newton, 31, was branded a “nasty perverted little spider” by a sheriff after he was convicted of sending indecent messages to girls as young as 12 and attempting to persuade them to meet him for sex.

The former St Andrews University maths student, who appeared on the long-running BBC quiz show in 2012, was later found by police to have accessed indecent images of children online.

Newton, of Broxburn, West Lothian, was handed a 16-month jail term by Sheriff Ian Cruickshank last July after being convicted by jurors following a trial in the Highland capital.

Passing sentence, Sheriff Cruickshank, who also placed Newton on the sex offenders register for 10 years, told him that the “worldwide web” provided platforms for communication, which should be safe spaces for children and teenagers.

The sheriff continued: “It can be a web where predatory spiders lurk, in order to reach out and trap children. That is what you are, you are a nasty, perverted little spider.”

On Wednesday, Newton addressed judges at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh to argue he had fallen victim to a miscarriage of justice.

He told judges Lady Dorrian, Lord Matthews and Lady Wise that Sheriff Cruickshank didn’t properly explain the law to jurors in his closing directions.

Convicted sex offender claims sheriff made ‘misdirections’

He said the sheriff made a series of “misdirections” to the jury and claimed this could have resulted in him being wrongly convicted for his crimes.

Newton, who appeared from custody, said: “There’s a very real possibility of different verdicts being returned in this case if it wasn’t for the misdirections.”

He added: “There were ambiguities in the evidence in this particular case.”

Newton was convicted of describing sexual acts to a 12-year-old girl and attempting to induce her to meet him for sexual intercourse, as well as sending her an image of a penis.

Jurors also found him guilty of describing sexual acts and making indecent comments to two other girls, both as young as 14.

He asked one of them to send indecent images and tried to convince her to meet him for sexual intercourse.

Andrew Newton preyed on young girls. Image: Facebook

During proceedings, his lawyer Graham Mann, told the court that his client was 23 at the time of the crimes.

The charges stated that Newton’s offending took place between 2016 and 2018 at locations in Inverness, elsewhere in Scotland and his home town.

The charges relate to incidents between 2016 and 2018, at an address in Woodlands Close, Inverness and elsewhere.

He also told Sheriff Cruickshank that his client had “never been in trouble before” and had found the court process “an extremely sobering experience”.

Passing sentence Sheriff Cruickshank spoke of how Newton had contacted the girls using a pseudonym and had subsequently consistently denied responsibility for the messages.

He said: “You contacted two of the girls and attempted to induce them to meet with you for sexual intercourse.

Pervert’s ‘high risk’ assessment

“You sent one girl a picture of a naked penis when she was 12 years old.”

Sheriff Cruickshank also said that a court-appointed social worker had assessed Newton as being at “high risk of sexual reconviction”.

Newton represented himself to appeal against his conviction and sentence during the 90-minute-long hearing on Wednesday morning.

Prosecutor Gavin Anderson KC urged the appeal court to reject the submissions made by Newton. He told them there was sufficient evidence available to show Newton’s guilt.

Mr Anderson said: “The Crown invites the court to refuse the appeal. I invite the court to conclude that a miscarriage of justice did not occur.”

Lady Dorrian, Scotland’s second most senior judge, said the court would issue its decision in the case sometime in the near future.

The Lord Justice Clerk added: “We intend to take time to consider the submissions, which have been made to us.

“Our decision will be issued in writing.”

More from Crime & Courts

Former University Challenge contestant Andrew Newton appeared from custody at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh
Accused mum lied to police about snorting drugs on the day baby son died,…
Former University Challenge contestant Andrew Newton appeared from custody at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh
Tooled-up Keith thief thwarted by brave shopkeepers
Jim Mackie with arms folded leaning against car.
'Scammers used my identity to steal PPI cash from HMRC'
Former University Challenge contestant Andrew Newton appeared from custody at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh
Aberdeen rapist caught drink-driving just hours before sex assault conviction
Former University Challenge contestant Andrew Newton appeared from custody at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh
Unpaid work for 64-year-old who stroked teen's thigh on bus
Former University Challenge contestant Andrew Newton appeared from custody at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh
Roads ban for 103mph A9 speeder
Former University Challenge contestant Andrew Newton appeared from custody at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh
Top sheriff rejects lawyers' calls to step aside in Aberdeen man's police custody death…
Former University Challenge contestant Andrew Newton appeared from custody at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh
Baby death trial hears infant had illegal drugs in his system when he died
Former University Challenge contestant Andrew Newton appeared from custody at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh
'Obsessed' cannabis grower was trying to grow 'the perfect plant'
Former University Challenge contestant Andrew Newton appeared from custody at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh
Retired lecturer admits 'morning after' drink-driving