Aberdeen taxi crisis: How many potential drivers are failing controversial test to enter trade?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Aberdeen taxi crisis: How many potential drivers are failing controversial test to enter trade?

Find out how many drivers passed street knowledge tests in Aberdeen, as well as Dundee, Edinburgh, Inverness and Glasgow.

By Lauren Taylor
We reveal how many wannabe-cabbies have sat the controversial street knowledge test since 2021. Image: DC Thomson
We reveal how many wannabe-cabbies have sat the controversial street knowledge test since 2021. Image: DC Thomson

Only 18.5% of taxi street knowledge tests have been passed since Aberdeen City Council brought them back in 2021 after lockdown.

Taxi and private hire drivers must pass the street knowledge test before they can pick up fares in the Granite City.

The test made headlines in 2022 with concerns the strict requirements were making it too difficult for would-be drivers to join the trade, exasperating the taxi shortage.

Councillors agreed to keep the exam but made resits “easier” to tackle the staffing crisis.

Almost 18 months on from this decision the problem clearly still persists.

The 40-strong queue let out a cheer when the taxi pulled up to the rank. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson

Long queues of people standing at taxi ranks are still very common in the evening, and angry locals often take their frustrations online to rant about the lack of drivers.

The Press & Journal can reveal since the tests restarted after lockdown, only 65 wannabe cab drivers have been successful.

Despite this modest number, taxi bosses urged the council not to “dilute” the test.

Read on to find out: 

  • How many would-be Aberdeen cabbies sat the street knowledge test in 2023, and how many actually passed
  • What the pass rates are like in Dundee, Edinburgh, Inverness and Glasgow in comparison
  • And, what is the council doing about it?

How many Aberdeen street knowledge tests were sat in 2023?

Aberdeen City Council restarted the taxi street knowledge tests on February 28, 2021, after they were paused during the pandemic.

Since then, 351 tests have been sat by hopeful taxi drivers — but only 65 people have been successful so far.

That means a meagre 18.5% of street knowledge tests have been passed since they restarted in 2021.

However, some aspiring drivers have sat the test multiple times attempting to pass, and a spokesman for the council argued that is why the pass rate shown in the chart is so low.

With that in mind, we were provided with the number of people who sat the test each year, and how many ended up passing:

  • 2021 — 22 people sat the test, and 11 passed
  • 2022 — 50 people sat the test, and 20 passed
  • 2023 — 64 people sat the test, and 34 passed

This means almost 48% of people who sat one or more street knowledge tests since lockdown passed.

And how does Aberdeen compare to other cities?

We wanted to find out how Aberdeen’s pass rates compare with other cities and reached out to local authorities across Scotland.

Dundee City Council restarted street knowledge tests in May 2021, and 84.5% of people passed the exam since:

  • 2021 — 30 people sat the test, and 27 passed
  • 2022 — 67 people sat the test, and 61 passed
  • 2023 — 64 people sat the test, and 48 passed
A taxi rank in Dundee city centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Edinburgh City Council did not restart the street knowledge tests until May 2022. Since then, 69% of wannabe cabbies have passed the test:

  • 2022 — 67 people sat the test, and 44 passed
  • 2023 — 104 people sat the test, and 74 passed

Highland Council could not provide the numbers for 2021 and 2022. However, in 2023 15 people sat the test in Inverness and 13 passed, which equates to 86.6%.

And finally, Glasgow City Council did not provide the numbers for 2021 and 2022 but said in 2023 202 tests were sat, and only 89 were passed, or 44%.

Have you sat the Aberdeen street knowledge test? Let us know in the comments section below

Do Uber drivers in other cities need to sit the street knowledge test?

With recent talk of Uber’s plans to bring the hail-riding service to the Granite City, we asked people what they thought about it.

The Press & Journal recently spoke to people waiting at ranks along Union Street — at one point, a queue of 40-odd people let out a cheer when a taxi finally pulled up to the rank.

Everyone we spoke to said Uber would make a difference to the shortage of drivers across the city.

The taxi rank cheered when a cab pulled up. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson

However, Aberdeen City Council is resolute that if Uber is granted a licence to operate in the city then drivers must first pass the street knowledge test.

Uber also recently confirmed plans to apply for a licence in Dundee.

Like in Aberdeen, Uber drivers (and private hire drivers) would need to pass the street knowledge test before they could get their licence.

Uber operates in cities across the UK. Image: Laura Dale/PA Wire

Uber has been operating in both Edinburgh and Glasgow for years now, and drivers do not need to pass the test.

A spokeswoman for Glasgow City Council explained only taxis that can be “hailed freely” without a prior booking need to pass the test to prove they know the streets.

And in Inverness private hire car drivers do not need to sit the knowledge test.

What is Aberdeen City Council going to do about the low pass rates?

Members of the taxi trade expressed a feeling that the exam should be reviewed to bring it up to date, but not to “dilute” it.

Bosses also asked for a working group to look into the test, which would be made up of councillors, licensing officers, taxi trade members and police representatives.

A spokesman for the council said: “The licensing committee has agreed to a request from the trade to form a working group to look at the test.

“That is in the very early stages at the moment and would be premature to comment at the moment.”

Could YOU pass the Aberdeen taxi driver’s knowledge test? Take our quiz to find out

More from Transport

A delivery fan with D. R. MacLeod branding.
Western Isles MSP calls for 'public hearing' on company buyout after business owners report…
Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Residents and readers split over whether new £20 million train stations at Cove and…
Through traffic would be banned in Academy Street under the plans
Academy Street: Controversial Inverness traffic plan faces court challenge from shopping centre
Parking pay and display machine at staff Moray Council car park.
Revealed: The Elgin car park where you're most likely to get a fine
Could Cove and Newtonhill be getting their own train stations.
Could Cove and Newtonhill finally be getting their own train stations?
Banff Bridge, which is Aberdeenshire Council's top priority
Banff Bridge vital repairs to cost £3 million — which other at-risk bridges are…
Unfinished roadworks on A96 in Elgin.
When will the A96 roadworks in Elgin be finished?
We spoke to people waiting for a taxi on Saturday night to find out what they think about the long queues and if Uber might make a difference. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson
Do people think Uber would make a difference to Aberdeen's long taxi queues?
Two police officers on Elgin High Street.
Revealed: How many parking tickets police REALLY issue in Elgin
Find out what our readers think about the new Inverness Airport Station a year on. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Poll results: Most readers think Inverness Airport's train station was worth the wait

Conversation