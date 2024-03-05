Couple accused of trespassing on tracks at remote Highland railway station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Couple accused of trespassing on tracks at remote Highland railway station

Ian Appleby and Elizabeth Howie allegedly endangered the lives of passengers by standing in the path of an oncoming train.

By David Love
The alleged offences took place at Altnabreac level crossing. Image: Google
The alleged offences took place at Altnabreac level crossing. Image: Google

A couple have appeared in court accused of endangering train passengers’ lives by standing on railway tracks at a remote Highland station.

Ian Appleby and Elizabeth Howie allegedly interfered with the rail network by trespassing on the line at Altnabreac level crossing in Halkirk, Caithness.

The couple, who live next to the tracks, also faced charges of acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards two police officers.

They appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court in connection with the incident, which happened on March 1 this year.

The charge states Appleby, 46, deliberately endangered the lives of staff and passengers and interfered with the running of the network by standing on the track.

Appleby, of Station Cottage at Altnabreac, appeared before Sheriff Ian Cruickshank and made no plea to all accusations, including ignoring warning signs and trespassing on Network Rail land in dangerous proximity to the line.

He is also accused of, while acting with another, culpably and recklessly standing on the tracks in the path of the oncoming train to the risk of injury and danger of life to him, the passengers and staff on the train.

He also allegedly behaved in a threatening or abusive manner which was likely to cause a reasonable person fear and alarm by shouting, swearing and uttering abusive comments towards two police constables.

His partner, Elizabeth Howie, 48, a former police officer, also appeared on similar charges, to which she made no plea.

They were trespassing in dangerous proximity to a Network Rail track, maliciously interfering with the running of the railway track by standing on it and bringing trains to a halt, obstructing British Transport Police officers in the execution of their duty and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Both were committed for further examination and released on bail to appear again in court at a future date.

