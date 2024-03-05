Couple accused of trespassing on tracks at remote Highland railway station

A couple have appeared in court accused of endangering train passengers’ lives by standing on railway tracks at a remote Highland station.

Ian Appleby and Elizabeth Howie allegedly interfered with the rail network by trespassing on the line at Altnabreac level crossing in Halkirk, Caithness.

The couple, who live next to the tracks, also faced charges of acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards two police officers.

They appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court in connection with the incident, which happened on March 1 this year.

The charge states Appleby, 46, deliberately endangered the lives of staff and passengers and interfered with the running of the network by standing on the track.

Appleby, of Station Cottage at Altnabreac, appeared before Sheriff Ian Cruickshank and made no plea to all accusations, including ignoring warning signs and trespassing on Network Rail land in dangerous proximity to the line.

He is also accused of, while acting with another, culpably and recklessly standing on the tracks in the path of the oncoming train to the risk of injury and danger of life to him, the passengers and staff on the train.

He also allegedly behaved in a threatening or abusive manner which was likely to cause a reasonable person fear and alarm by shouting, swearing and uttering abusive comments towards two police constables.

His partner, Elizabeth Howie, 48, a former police officer, also appeared on similar charges, to which she made no plea.

They were trespassing in dangerous proximity to a Network Rail track, maliciously interfering with the running of the railway track by standing on it and bringing trains to a halt, obstructing British Transport Police officers in the execution of their duty and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Both were committed for further examination and released on bail to appear again in court at a future date.