North-east police trial to ‘free up’ officers from unsolvable crimes could become nationwide approach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

North-east police trial to ‘free up’ officers from unsolvable crimes could become nationwide approach

The process of police taking no action after recording a crime for which there isn't enough evidence to investigate further - and informing victims of that decision more quickly - could be rolled out nationally.

By Bryan Rutherford
Police Aberdeen
Police officers said the results of the pilot have been "positive". Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

A north-east trial to weed out reports of minor crimes that are least likely to be solved and prioritise investigations that are supported by evidence could be rolled out across Scotland.

The ‘Proportionate Response to Crime’ pilot has been tested for 12 weeks across Police Scotland’s A Division, which covers Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

A report that evaluated the pilot’s success and was published today has recommended the national force adopt the approach in phases across the rest of the country.

Police Scotland claimed that 5% of crimes were “recorded and filed for no further enquiry” during the pilot, “freeing up” 2,657 police officer hours.

The decisions were made after assessments that also considered the availability of evidence such as CCTV footage or witnesses and possible “proportionate” lines of enquiry.

Victims of crime to get progress updates ‘more quickly’ instead of waiting days

The new process requires an immediate assessment of each crime report as soon as it’s reported to fast-track a decision on whether any further action should be taken.

It allows officers to “quickly respond to those that are most urgent and to reduce police attendance where this is not required,” Police Scotland has claimed.

Callers have been informed about the progress of their crime reports “more quickly” instead of “waiting days” for officers to make contact about the outcomes.

However, in cases involving vulnerable people, police officers will still attend and the new process will not be applied.

Police officers noticed ‘a positive difference to their workload’

The latest figures from Police Scotland’s “independent User Experience Survey” showed 71 per cent of north-east people who contacted the police agreed they had received an appropriate response, rising from 57% in November 2023.

Before the trial went live, 72% of north-east officers reported regularly being assigned to crime reports with no proportionate lines of enquiry available to them.

But the pilot has concluded that 68% of A Division officers noticed “a positive difference to their workload”, and 56% felt they had more time to investigate crime reports that had a better chance of being solved.

The process was applied to a variety of cases, including:

  • A report of damage to a car bumper in a car park where there was no CCTV, no note left, and therefore no proportionate lines of enquiry available to progress it.
  • Someone returning home to find two ornaments were missing from her front garden with no further police action because nobody had seen anything and there was no CCTV camera covering her garden.
  • A delivery parcel missing from outside a caller’s front door that was allocated to a local officer for enquiry because CCTV cameras covered the main door to the building.

A caller reporting a mobile phone missing from an unattended bag in a public park was, at first, advised that the crime report would be recommended for closure.

There was no CCTV camera covering the area in question and the victim was unable to trace or track their phone as it was turned off.

However, when their phone later appeared to be switched on and provided a live location, the caller again contacted the police and a local officer recovered the device and traced the person responsible.

‘Every crime report is subject to individual assessment’

Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond insisted that Police Scotland is still “committed to investigating crime”.

She explained: “Taking a proportionate response to crime is not a new concept but we’ve never had a national process or standard across Scotland.

“Every crime report is subject to individual assessment of threat, harm, risk, vulnerability and for proportionate lines of investigation and evidence, and that won’t change.

“If there are no lines of enquiry that can be pursued, then we should be clear about that with the person who has contacted us.

Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond. Image: Police Scotland

“The public will be informed about the progress of their report more quickly, rather than waiting days for officers to make contact to inform them of the same outcome.

“By taking a proportionate response to crime reporting, we can give officers more time to focus on local policing, keeping people safe from harm, protecting the vulnerable, bringing criminals to justice, solving problems, and reducing offending.

“Please continue to report crime to us. All reports are recorded and – even if they are closed – are passed to our local policing teams to be kept under review and to help build an intelligence picture enabling them to proactively respond to local concerns.

Proposals for a nationwide roll-out of the Proportionate Response to Crime scheme will be discussed by the Scottish Police Authority next Tuesday.

Police in north-east will now let you know sooner if crime you report won’t be investigated

More from Crime & Courts

Police officers said the results of the pilot have been "positive". Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Moray paedophile, 81, guilty of molesting girls in the 1970s and 80s
Police officers said the results of the pilot have been "positive". Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Stalker student spoke of 'killing everyone' when 'perfect' woman rejected his advances
Police officers said the results of the pilot have been "positive". Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
'I now feel that I can't trust anyone': Victim speaks after Aberdeen paedophile travels…
Police officers said the results of the pilot have been "positive". Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Drunk man who sexually assaulted TikTok teen told he's lucky to avoid prison sentence
Police officers said the results of the pilot have been "positive". Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Dangerous driver 'not in good frame of mind' when she crashed into A9 traffic…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Sheriff bans Aberdeen alcoholic from drinking for a year
Police officers said the results of the pilot have been "positive". Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Inverness knifeman told police: 'You can't go to Hilton without being tooled up'
Police officers said the results of the pilot have been "positive". Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Thurso pubgoer ordered to pay fancy dress reveller £2,000 after sexual assault
Police officers said the results of the pilot have been "positive". Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Baby rescued in fatal flat fire taken to hospital by police on day of…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man who went drink-driving to celebrate job interview success gets the sack